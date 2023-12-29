EastEnders fans predict ‘amnesia’ twist when Nish wakes up from his coma

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that unconscious Nish Panesar is going to awaken from his coma with a serious case of amnesia… potentially not remembering that he was whacked over the head by Denise on Christmas Day.

This follows the climax of a year’s worth of plotting, in which he attacked Suki in The Vic after realising his wife planned to leave him for lover Eve.

Nish confronted his wife on Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

Nish unconscious following the events of Christmas

As ‘The Six’ attempted to hold Nish back, Denise lashed out – smashing him over the head with a champagne bottle.

For a while, it looked as though Nish had died from his injuries. And although Suki did manage to revive her evil husband, The Six had already killed again in the meanwhile – with Linda stabbing Keanu to death as he tried to attack Sharon.

As it stands, Keanu is now missing, with Nish unconscious in a coma.

Suki is free of her husband’s malignant influence… but for how long? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict amnesia storyline for Nish

As events played out, fans have begun to predict where this leaves Nish. And many think that he could wake up from his coma… with a case of amnesia.

“So Nish is definitely going to come out of his coma with amnesia, right?” wrote one fan in a Reddit thread.

Nish is definitely going to come out of his coma with amnesia, right?

“To be fair, after a major head injury like that it wouldn’t be unusual to lose a bit of memory!” agreed another, adding credence to the theory.

“I think he’ll wake up but take some time to get his memory back. Suki will reluctantly feel like she has to be glued to him as she’ll want to be around if he starts remembering any incriminating details so she can influence him to remember it differently,” wrote a third.

Could Nish fake a case of amnesia as he worms his way back into Suki’s life? (Credit: BBC)

Nish fakes amnesia as he plans his revenge?

Some agreed that amnesia will probably be in Nish’s future – but that it may be faked.

“Or Nish is going to wake up and pretend to have amnesia! It will be one of the other I reckon!” one fan theorised.

“Yeah he’ll pretend. He knows Ravi killed Ranveer and probably has the video, but he could also just use the first part of the video and frame Suki,” said another.

