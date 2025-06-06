EastEnders fans have been left ecstatic after the soap revealed an unexpected romance between Shrimpy and Marie.

Last night’s episode (Thursday, June 5), saw Shrimpy take to the mic at The Vic karaoke night.

And, it seemed that he was putting on a special performance for Marie from the cafe!

Shrimpy and Marie seem to be an item (Credit: BBC)

Shrimpy serenades Marie in EastEnders

Elaine Peacock thought that she’d bring the punters in by hosting a karaoke night at The Vic yesterday. But, the turnout was very poor.

Johnny and Felix felt obliged to stay despite the venue being rather dead. Shrimpy seemed to enjoy himself though as he took to the mic and started to sing, serenading Marie Evans.

Linda then spotted the chemistry and asked Elaine if they were seeing each other. Elaine then said they could do whatever they liked when they weren’t working.

With Shrimpy, bless him, not being the best singer, Elaine then grabbed the mic off him as quickly as she could.

Kim Fox then entered the pub and told everyone to get to The Albert as that’s where the real party was… Cindy had hired agency staff and had relaunched the place, and it was buzzing.

Fans are routing for them (Credit: BBC)

Fans ecstatic as soap reveals Shrimpy and Marie romance

EastEnders fans have been left thrilled for long-running background characters Shrimpy and Marie after finding out that they’re now an item.

One fan on X said: “I’m obsessed with Marie from the caff and Shrimpy from the market’s new relationship.”

Another person added: “Shrimpy and Marie? That’s a love story that should be on screen more!! [Bleep] the rest!”

A third viewer shared: “SHRIMPY GOT A GIRLFRIEND AND HER NAME IS MARIE.”

Another questioned: “Shrimpy and Marie from the cafe? What’s going there?”

