EastEnders fans in love with new character Cheeky: ‘Can we keep him?’

Fans of EastEnders have fallen in love with Walford newcomer Cheeky – an old friend of Harvey Monroe, and at the heart of his scheme to start a limousine hire business.

Cheeky came onto the scene earlier this week, as Harvey attempted to find new work after being fired from Kat’s taxi company (thanks to his affair with Kathy!). It was then that he had his lightbulb moment, planning to begin his own limo business.

However, he soon hit the stumbling blocks when he realised he lacked the readies, and soon clashed with Kat when she accused him of trying to poach her drivers. Kat attempted to nab Harvey’s idea as her own, only to be played by Cheeky, who sneakily set the pair up in business together.

Cheeky by name and nature!

‘Can we keep him?’ ask EastEnders fans as Cheeky makes his debut

Cheeky proved an instant hit with fans, some of whom hoped he might stick around. And with at least a couple of Slater women now single, they had a few ideas how the soap might make him a permanent addition.

“Is Cheeky for Mo or Jean? Can we keep him, please?” wrote one fan on X.

“Obsessed with Cheeky” said another.

“The gorge Cheeky x” wrote a third.

“Cheeky, and he’s just out of the nick. Love him already,” a fourth commented.

Who plays Cheeky on EastEnders?

Cheeky is played by veteran actor Keith Bartlett, who made his debut in 1977 with a TV adaptation of Treasure Island. Since then, he went on to appear in episodes of Brookside, The Bill and Heartbeat.

He also has a number of film credits under his belt, appearing in the 2022 horror movies Matriarch and Prey for the Devil. He has also featured in Doc Martin, Silent Witness and Casualty.

It is unknown whether Cheeky will be sticking around for Kat and Alfie’s wedding and beyond… although it seems there’s plenty of fan demand so far!

