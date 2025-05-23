EastEnders fans full of praise for ‘powerhouse’ Lacey Turner, Jacqueline Jossa and Lillia Turner performances

EastEnders fans have been full of praise for Lacey Turner and her two fellow female co-stars for their ‘powerhouse’ performances this week.

This week has been very emotional for Walford residents, with two main storylines being at the centre of the drama.

And now viewers have been so impressed that they’ve taken to social media to share their thoughts over the episodes.

It’s been a week of emotional episodes (Credit: BBC)

Lauren and Stacey’s emotional storylines in EastEnders

This week in EastEnders has been very hard-hitting, with storylines focusing on Lauren, Stacey and Lily’s experiences.

Lauren had a strong gut feeling that something wasn’t right with her baby, demanding that the hospital checked him over.

After getting someone to finally listen to her, Lauren was devastated to learn that Jimmy has a severe visual impairment.

She then promised to support her son through the dark, always being by his side even if nobody else was.

Elsewhere on the Square, Lily was bunking off school to look after the kids while Stacey continued to hide away upstairs.

When Stacey eventually came down, her family became concerned when they caught her still communicating to Martin’s voicemail as if he was alive.

Lily Slater then left, admitting that Stacey couldn’t be a mum to her right now, deciding to take baby Charli and head to stay at Ryan’s for a while.

Stacey then decided to move away with the kids herself and get away from Walford for a while.

Fans have praised the stars (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders fans praise soap actresses for emotional performances

After watching these scenes, fans of the BBC soap have now rushed to their keyboards to applaud actresses Lacey Turner, Lillia Turner, and Jacqueline Jossa for their performances this week.

One viewer wrote: “An appreciation tweet for Lillia Turner, Lacey Turner & Jacqueline Jossa for this week’s episodes. We’re so privileged as viewers to have such powerhouse performers on EastEnders right now. 3 women who can portray emotion and trauma so authentically. Pure admiration!”

Another person on X shared: “EastEnders has been great this week. Brilliant acting from Jacqueline Jossa, Lacey Turner and Lillia Turner, and I still can’t believe we got Kathy and Cindy comforting each other!”

A third person agreed: “Lacey Turner, Lillia Turner and Jacqueline Jossa this week,” accompanying the comment with two applauding emojis.

A fourth fan ended: “Jac Jossa and Lacey Turner are powerhouses in this week’s EastEnders. Enough said.”

