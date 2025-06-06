EastEnders fans flabbergasted by ‘unrealistic’ porn reveal: ‘Funniest duff duff in the show’s history’

Kat opened Alfie’s laptop last night (Thursday, June 5) in EastEnders and was met with a rather surprising porn purchase reveal.

She’d gone onto the laptop to look into buying some doves for their fake wedding. But, she was met with something rather different when she looked at the screen.

Fans have now been left with their jaws on the floor and have reacted to such an unusual soap episode ending.

Kat only went on to research doves… (Credit: BBC)

Kat’s porn reveal discovery in EastEnders

Yesterday evening, Kat Slater and Alfie Moon enjoyed their ‘hag’ where they had fun dressing up ahead of their fake wedding.

Kat could be seen wearing a black veil, while Alfie enjoyed wearing a black wig and leopard print to pull off the iconic Kat Slater look.

After some persuading, Jean eventually made peace with Kat. She realised that she’d been shutting out the people who loved her.

Kat made it clear that she and Alfie weren’t Kathy and Harvey’s friends just because they were going into business with them.

With that sorted, and with Jean agreeing to attend the wedding. Alfie then went to walk Jean back home as Kat opened up Alfie’s laptop to research doves.

However, she then opened the screen to a porn site. She then realised that there had been a recent purchase on a video.

Fans have been left in hysterics (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans stunned by ‘unrealistic’ porn duff duff

Of course, Kat currently has no idea that Alfie didn’t purchase the video. It was actually Tommy Moon, influenced by new friend Joel, who made the order.

Fans have now chuckled to themselves over the ending of the episode finishing up on the website…

They’ve branded it ‘unrealistic’ that the tab would just be left up on the laptop screen, also wondering why the lads paid for it in the first place.

One fan wrote: “The most unrealistic thing about EastEnders today was that they left the tab open on the computer.”

Another person said: “Don’t they know how to check search history lol? If this turns out to be some big blame game it’d be so unrealistic.”

A third fan chuck;ed: “”Kat looks at porn” might be the funniest duff duff in the show’s history.”

Another added: “Yeah there’s no free porn on the net… u need Alfie’s card.”

A final person asked: “Surely Kat would know it wouldn’t be Alfie that’s looking at hardcore porn and would be stupid enough to leave it open on their joint laptop?”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

