EastEnders fans fed up with George, Elaine and Cindy love triangle as they beg for repetitive storyline to end

With George, Cindy and Elaine’s love triangle reigniting during last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, June 10), fans have had enough.

After kicking George out for spending Christmas night visiting Junior’s mum, Elaine then saw George looking cosy with Cindy.

With the love triangle seeming to kick right back off again, fans have now taken to social media to share their frustration.

Elaine witnessed George and Cindy looking cosy (Credit: BBC)

George turned to Cindy in EastEnders

Elaine already wasn’t impressed to find out that George Knight had been helping Cindy re-launch The Albert, with the place buzzing with punters as opposed to the dead atmosphere in at The Vic’s karaoke night.

But, things got even worse last night when Junior entered the pub and revealed that George wasn’t where he said he was on Christmas night.

Instead of being at a boxing match like he made out, he was actually visiting Junior’s mum. George told Elaine that he’d only visited her to discuss how to deal with Junior, but Junior’s mum had actually ended up trying to kiss him.

George told everyone that he pulled away though but Elaine had heard enough…

Later on, with George giving Cindy Beale some further support, he hugged Cindy on The Albert balcony.

Elaine witnessed this cosy hug though and jumped to conclusions…

Fans are bored of the storyline (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans frustrated with George Knight love triangle

With George always being pulled between wife Elaine and ex Cindy, fans have now demanded that the storyline comes to an end immediately.

On X, one fan wrote: “Can we just put George & Cindy together at this point rather then just going round the same circle of George gets on track with Elaine? They argue and George confides in Cindy again. It’s very rinse and repeat – just break up George and Elaine at this point.”

Another agreed: “Call time on this show with George, Elaine – he’s never trusted you with anything and just constantly lies about XYZ [or having cosy Cindy chats]. It’s tooo long in the tooth now. It’s done.”

A third shared: “This whole George, Elaine, Cindy saga is boring now.”

Another added: “Please make Cindy George Elaine GO AWAY. It’s so SNOOOOOZE.”

A fourth fan continued: “This Elaine, George and Cindy ft Junior storyline is GENUINELY BORING AS [BLEEP]! IT’S BEEN DONE BEFORE. It has dominated the show for the past two years. ENOUGH!”

A final person finished: “So bored of the Cindy, George & Elaine storyline. WRAP THIS [BLEEP] UP.”

