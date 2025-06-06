EastEnders fans disappointed as soap hints at return of Denise, Ravi and Jack love triangle

Fans of EastEnders have been left disappointed as the soap seemed to hint that the love triangle between Denise Fox, Ravi Gulati and Jack Branning is still in play. This came as Denise eyed up Ravi from across the bar at Kat and Alfie’s ‘hag’ do last night (Thursday, June 5).

The pair shared some flirty banter as she chided him for not adhering to the event’s dress code. “It’s good to see you Denise,” he said, as they shared a warm smile. Heading back to sister Kim, Denise reiterated that she’d made ‘the right choice.’

Ravi, meanwhile, returned to an unimpressed Priya – who many fans think should be with Ravi, never mind Denise.

While this scene could be taken as closure on Denise and Ravi’s ill-fated romance, some fans were left fearful that the whole cycle was about to repeat itself.

Ravi and Denise shared some flirty banter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans disappointed as Ravi and Denise flirt following public vote

Writing on X, viewers shared their thoughts on this brief encounter between Denise and Ravi. And some worried that the love triangle was about to be reignited.

“Please not another Ravi Denise storyline,” wrote one fan.

“Oh here we go. What was the point of the vote for Denise. They are sniffing after each other again,” said another.

“Omg, is this going to continue for the rest of this year? Denise constantly being tempted to cheat on Jack with Ravi, again…” said a third.

“Denise still eyeing Ravi up. She definitely deos not 100% agree with the public vote,” a fourth commented.

Closure on Ravi and Denise’s affair, or will Denise cheat on Jack?

Is Denise regretting her choice? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans divided as Denise ‘chooses’ her man

This comes in the wake of a public vote which saw Denise make up her mind – and chose Jack. Earlier this year, fans had been invited to vote on Denise’s future, and whether it lay with husband Jack or smooth-talking Ravi.

The soap revealed Denise’s choice during its 40th anniversary episode in February, as she knocked on Jack’s door, while a dejected Ravi looked on. Decision made, Denise has been with Jack ever since – although he’s currently in Norwich, visiting his sister.

Will he be returning to more Ravi and Denise drama, or has she made up her mind for good?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

