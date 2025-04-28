EastEnders fans despair about Clare Bates’ return for Nigel as Gemma Bissix ‘rejoins’ Hollyoaks

Fans of EastEnders have been left wondering about what the future holds for Nigel as it was reported that star Gemma Bissix will be rejoining the cast of Hollyoaks… 12 years after she was killed off. But what does this mean for her Walford counterpart, Clare Bates?

Fans had been left hoping that Gemma might return to play Clare as a part of her screen dad’s ongoing dementia storyline. With Nigel’s symptoms worsening, fans have been wondering where his family is in all of this.

With Nigel supposedly having lost contact with Clare and ghosted wife Julie, they’re currently unaware of his dementia diagnosis. Viewers had hoped to see Clare return to Walford in support of her dad, but has news of her Hollyoaks return scuppered that?

Gemma played Nigel’s daughter, Clare (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Gemma Bissix to return to Hollyoaks, 12 years after ‘death’

News of Gemma’s return to Hollyoaks was reported by The Sun, who recorded a source as saying: “Gemma’s much anticipated return to Hollyoaks has been kept top secret and her character is set to stir up plenty of on-screen drama as the soap kicks into gear around it’s [sic] 30th birthday.”

“She is delighted to be asked back, especially as she’s rising from the dead. The scenes will be explosive.”

Gemma played soap villain Clare Devine – whose various crimes included murder, kidnapping, child abuse and extortion. The soap initially killed her off in 2013, when she was run over by nemesis Doctor Browning. However, now it seems as though she’ll be back, just in time for the soap’s anniversary.

But what does this mean for the chances of a return to EastEnders?

Gemma played another Clare on Hollyoaks (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

EastEnders fans dismayed as Gemma Bissix ‘returns’ to Hollyoaks

Reacting to the news on social media, fans of the soap shared their thoughts on Gemma’s return to soapdom. And many felt disappointed at the implication that this meant she couldn’t come back to Walford too.

“Considering how her last stint was I think it would be good for her to have a redemption arc – to show that she’s reconciled with Nigel and changed her ways. Missing out on that because of Hollyoaks would be a shame,” wrote one fan.

“That’s a body blow for Nigel’s on going Dementia story, so it’s a real shame,” said another.

“Aw man . I wanted her to come back,” a third sighed.

“Be very unfortunate for her not to return given Nigel’s storyline. Maybe if it’s just for an episode or two it could work?” asked a fourth.

It’s important to note that Channel 4 have not confirmed the news – and nor has the BBC discounted the possibility that Gemma might still return to EastEnders.

With Nigel’s dementia only worsening, he needs his family at his side now more than ever.

