EastEnders: Fans deflated by Grant return ‘Did they bring him back for decoration?’

It’s official – Grant Mitchell is back in EastEnders. However, after so much build-up, some fans have found themselves disappointed by his lack of impact in last night’s episode.

Grant returned in Phil’s hour of need on Thursday, as the depressed Mitchell hardman began hallucinating conversations with his long-departed mum, dad and, uh, self from 1985. However, those hoping to see Grant give Phil the kick up the backside (or big hug) he so needs were left deflated – as he appeared more interested in wandering the streets of Walford than anything else.

Grant returned to the soap last week (Credit: BBC)

Grant Mitchell’s back!

In last night’s episode (Monday, February 17), Grant attended Billy and Honey’s wedding and reunited with old faces Sharon and Bianca. The latter wasn’t happy to see Grant back in town, still blaming him for Tiffany’s death, all those years ago.

When it came to Phil, he was still struggling – but Grant couldn’t see it, and insisted to everyone that he’d had a wasted journey. Not even the sight of his alcoholic brother supping a pub in The Queen Vic gave Grant cause for concern, and he took Phil at his word that all is well.

Open your eyes, Grant!

Bianca and Grant shared tense words (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans frustrated by Grant return

Writing on X as last night’s episode aired, a number of fans shared their thoughts on Grant’s long-awaited return to the soap. And many found themselves somewhat underwhelmed.

“Did they bring Grant back for decoration or what?” asked one fan.

“Finally get Grant Mitchell back & they hardly give him any airtime,” commented another.

“So the whole point of Grant’s explosive return was for him to say ‘you’re alright then?’ three times, nonchalantly,” said a third.

“Sorry I was really expecting there to be a heart to heart between phill and grant??????? Like what’s actually going on!!!!!!” a fourth exclaimed.

But with the soap headed for its explosive 40th anniversary – an event Phil is at the heart of – Grant is bound to open his eyes sooner or later. Will he help Phil find his way back into the light? If so, he’d better hurry up, given the reported brevity of star Ross Kemp’s visit to Walford.

