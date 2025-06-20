EastEnders fans decry ‘pointless’ return as Zoe leaves again

Fans of EastEnders have lashed out at the recent return of Zoe Slater, with some decrying it as ‘pointless’ as she disappeared again after a run of only… three episodes (two, really, as she spent most of Monday under a blanket).

Zoe returned to the soap following an absence of 20 years this week. On Monday, it was revealed that she was hiding out in a rented flat with cousin Stacey. After getting a call from a frustrated Stacey, Alfie rushed over – where he came face-to-face with Zoe again.

It quickly emerged that Zoe’s suffering under the burden of a great secret. And, as Alfie and Stacey tried to convince her to talk to mum Kat, Zoe fled again… this time to Barcelona. Determined to reunite mother and daughter, Alfie set off in pursuit the next day.

Zoe’s bound to be back later in the year, but a proportion of the fan base have already found themselves underwhelmed by her return.

What’s Zoe hiding? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans disappointed by Zoe return

Writing on X as the soap revealed Zoe’s latest exit, some fans shared their disappointment at how it had played out. Many felt that Zoe’s abrupt return – and exit again – had been somewhat underwhelming.

“So Zoe came back for two episodes just to go and run away again? What a stupid pointless plot line,” wrote one fan.

“Nobody thought Zoe’s return storyline through,” said another.

“Sorry to say but Zoe’s return has been so anti climax. Not overly impressed at all!” exclaimed a third.

“All that hype for nothing,” said a fourth.

Has the soap ‘wasted’ its Zoe return?

Michelle Ryan is back as Zoe Slater (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Ryan speaks out on Zoe the ‘mess’

In the aftermath of Monday’s episode, new Executive Producer Ben Wadey and actress Michelle Ryan both weighed in on Zoe’s return.

Ben, promised more to come, saying: “I was absolutely delighted when Michelle agreed to return, and I’m thrilled to welcome her back to Walford. Whilst I can’t say too much at this stage, Zoe’s return is just one of the many exciting storylines we have planned.”

Meanwhile, Michelle said: “I can’t say too much as there is a lot of drama to come, but Zoe is a mess. She’s not the girl that left Walford twenty years ago, and she’s been really struggling on her own.

“She has her defences up, but this week you will see that she needs help, but whether she is willing to accept it is another story.”

All of which means Zoe will be back later in the year, and will likely reunite with her estranged mother. Can the soap win over fans the second time around?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

