EastEnders fans debate prospect of Phil and Linda romance: ‘Make it stop’

Fans of EastEnders have been hotly debating the ins-and-outs of a potential romance between Phil Mitchell and Linda Carter. The pair have grown close in recent months, with Phil providing support in her battle against alcoholism, and Linda helping him in his fight against depression.

The pair’s warmth and chemistry has not gone unnoticed by fans of the soap, some of whom have predicted a romance might be on the cards. Both parties are very much single at the moment, with Phil rejecting Sharon after learning she’d bedded brother Grant upon his recent return to Walford.

Linda, meanwhile, is still grieving the loss of husband Mick, lost at sea and presumed dead. The pair’s closeness – and obvious loneliness – has led to speculation (and concern) that they might be about to become more than friends.

Linda was there for Phil in his time of need (Credit: BBC)

Phil and Linda should stay friends, EastEnders fans demand

Writing on Reddit as last week’s scenes aired, viewers shared their thoughts on the potential match-up. And many agreed that Phil and Linda would be best left as friends rather than lovers.

“They do not need to be in a relationship, i’m sick of seeing this idea floating all around SM. They’re better off being friends instead of getting together, it’s ridiclous how a man and a woman can’t be friends on the show without anyone shipping them,” wrote one frustrated fan.

“Yes just make it stop! Could not think of two people who are worst match than Phil and Linda. They works as a AA support for each other. Just make it stop people,” said another.

“I hope they NEVER go down this route. I love the friendship they have and the support they give each other,” a third said.

Do you want to see Phil and Linda get together?

Linda and Phil’s concern for Nigel grows (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tonight: Phil seeks advice from Linda amid Nigel revelation

In last night’s episode (Monday, April 21), Phil discovered that Nigel plans to end his own life, should his dementia symptoms worsen. As the story continues tonight, Phil confronts Nigel – and storms off as his friend tries to explain himself.

He speaks with Linda, who encourages him to support Nigel in his time of need. Later, Phil returns home looking to make amends, but is surprised to find only a goodbye letter waiting for him.

And, as Phil takes to the streets in search of Nigel later this week, he enlists Linda’s help in tracking him down. Has Nigel left Walford for good?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

