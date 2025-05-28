EastEnders fans certain Zack is alive despite being declared ‘dead’ by Vicki Fowler

EastEnders fans are sure that Zack Hudson is actually alive despite Vicki Fowler telling Barney that he was dead tonight (Wednesday, May 28).

This evening, Teddy managed to be pulled out of the water by Harry but there was no sign of Zack.

Vicki then told Barney all about his true paternity, then revealing that Zack had been killed by the Mitchells.

Zack and Teddy plunged into a lake (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Zack and Teddy’s car plunge

Yesterday evening in Walford (Tuesday, May 27), Harry shoved an unconscious Zack into the car boot before going on a drive.

Teddy feared what Harry would do next and followed him in Billy, Nigel and Honey’s car. He then found Zack in the boot and offered to drive Zack home and talk to him.

But, Zack then woke up while in the passenger seat and panicked. He then grabbed the steering wheel and swerved the car, causing it to plunge straight into a lake.

This evening, Teddy tried to dive under the water to find Zack but couldn’t find him as it was too dark.

Harry managed to save Teddy but nobody saw any sign of Zack.

Back in Walford, Vicki Fowler was seething and confronted the Mitchells over ‘missing’ Zack. She then told Barney that Zack was actually his biological father, and that the Mitchells had just killed him.

Is Zack dead or alive? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans convinced Zack Hudson is still alive after car plunge

Even though there was no sign of Zack after the car plunge, and even though Zack was declared ‘dead’ by Vicki this evening, fans don’t believe that this is the end of the character.

They reckon Zack is still alive and will either fake his own death or spend some time lying low away from Walford before making a reappearance.

One fan on X commented: “Nah Zack won’t be dead, there’s no way at all.”

Another EastEnders viewer said: “I don’t think Zack is dead. I think he’s gotten out and he’s been watching them while they waited for police, heard them making cover story. He will be back to shock them.”

A third person shared: “I think Zack is alive and will stay out of Walford until the coast is clear. Then he’ll report Teddy for the crash, Teddy gets arrested and Zack kidnaps Barney and takes him out of Walford.”

Read more: EastEnders fan theory predicts Zack will fake own death amid car plunge scenes

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!