EastEnders fans celebrate as Nicola drops iconic line during Mitchell showdown: ‘Deeply obsessed’

EastEnders fans have been left in hysterics over Nicola Mitchell’s iconic line heard in last night’s episode of the show (Thursday, May 29).

A huge showdown took place between Barney and Zack’s families in the fallout of Barney’s paternity truth getting out.

But, that didn’t stop Nicola from giving viewers a good laugh during the tense scenes.

Barney just wanted everything to back to how it was (Credit: BBC)

Barney found out the truth in EastEnders

This week in EastEnders, Barney finally found out the truth that Zack is actually his biological father rather than Teddy.

With Vicki Fowler believing that Zack had died during the car plunge, she’d blurted the truth out to Barney.

Of course, Barney had a lot of questions, struggling to cope with the news that Teddy wasn’t actually his biological dad.

Teddy assured him that he was still his dad, despite not being blood related. Barney then decided to visit Vicki in a bid to get further answers.

It was then that Zack turned up and revealed himself to still be alive. He then clashed with Barney as he suggested fleeing Walford with him and getting away from the Mitchells.

Outside, a huge showdown broke out as Nicola tried to get Barney to return home and ignore Zack’s remarks about her being dangerous.

Barney listened to his mum and decided to attempt going back to normal as if nothing had changed, suggesting they all play a family board game.

Nicola dropped a hilarious line (Credit: BBC)

Fans in hysterics over ‘iconic’ Nicola Mitchell line mid showdown

With Zack Hudson, Harry and Teddy all fighting in the Square over the situation, Nicola blurted out an ‘iconic’ line that had fans being unable to believe what they’d heard.

Despite the tense scenes, Nicola gave fans a chuckle by saying ‘put your willies away!,’ with fans now taking to social media to share their reaction to the line.

Taking to X, one fan shared: “Put your willies away is going to be one of those iconic EastEnders quotes of the future.”

Another person added: “Her smug little face. ‘Put your willies away.’ Best woman to come into EastEnders in a longtime, absolutely love her!”

A third commented: “DEEPLY obsessed with Nicola screaming for all the men to put their willies away.”

A fourth viewer wrote: “Nicola shouting ‘put your willies away’ was absolutely hilarious hahaha!”

A final person declared” “PUT YOUR WILLIES AWAY – EastEnders quote of the decade.”

