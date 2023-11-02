Over in EastEnders last night (Wednesday, November 1), Keanu went through with his plan to kidnap his son, Albie.

After changing his mind and going to make things right, Keanu panicked and told Sharon that Albie was missing.

EastEnders fans now can’t believe how stupid Keanu is after seeing him kidnap Albie.

EastEnders: Keanu kidnapped Albie

In EastEnders last night, Keanu decided to go ahead with his plan to take Albie away.

Asking Sharon if he could take Albie to a birthday party, Keanu then took Albie and put him in the car with the intention of taking him somewhere away from Sharon.

However, after speaking to Karen, Keanu had second thoughts after realising the true extent of what he was doing.

With this, Keanu told Karen to look after Albie whilst he went with the intention of lying to Sharon that he’d taken Albie to the farm.

However, seeing Sharon furious, Keanu panicked and told her that Albie had gone missing at the park – he couldn’t find him and didn’t know where he was.

EastEnders fans all say the same thing about Keanu

EastEnders fans are all now saying the same thing after seeing Keanu kidnap Albie.

They can’t believe how stupid he is, being left in disbelief over his actions.

One fan exclaimed: “Keanu is an actual mess! Like, does he not THINK before he does anything?”

Another EastEnders viewer wrote: “Keanu has to be the weakest man on the Square. I genuinely want to understand his thinking process. Everything he does ends up being a mess.”

A third person said: “Just continually amazed at how Keanu gets stupider and stupider.”

EastEnders: Will Sharon track Albie down?

Currently, Sharon thinks that Albie went missing whilst he was at the park with Keanu.

Tonight (Thursday, November 2), Keanu pins the blame on Dorian, with Sharon fearing that he was the one to take Albie.

But, will Sharon realise that Keanu is the true culprit? Will she be able to track Albie down?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

