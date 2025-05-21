EastEnders fans beg for Tanya Branning to return to soap as baby Jimmy’s blindness storyline kicks off

EastEnders fans are calling for Tanya Branning to return to support Lauren ahead of baby Jimmy’s visual impairment diagnosis.

Last night in Walford (Tuesday, May 20), Lauren headed to the hospital over concerns that her baby could be blind.

And now fans are desperate for her mum to return to the soap to comfort her during this tough time.

Lauren’s concerned for Jimmy (Credit: BBC)

Lauren’s concerns for baby Jimmy in EastEnders

Lauren’s been worrying about baby Jimmy after noticing that he’s been struggling to latch on when feeding and has been having difficulty sleeping.

A health worker visited Lauren and her baby and said that it was probably post-natal depression, asking Peter Beale to keep an eye on Lauren.

While on the phone to Tanya, Lauren noticed something unusual with Jimmy’s eyes and told her she’d ring her back.

With Peter not believing that something wasn’t right with Jimmy, Lauren then took Jimmy and headed to the hospital herself.

She then told the receptionist that her baby might be blind and begged to be seen.

Should Tanya come back? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans desperate for Tanya Branning to return to soap

With Lauren on the phone to her mum Tanya just before realising that there was something wrong with Jimmy’s eyesight, fans are now calling for Tanya to comeback to Walford to support her daughter.

With Jimmy about to be diagnosed as severely visually impaired, fans think Lauren needs Tanya around. And with reports that Max Branning is returning to the soap, fans think now would be the perfect time for Tanya to join him.

One fan commented: “We need Tanya to return with family at some point too. Max was never a Peter Beale fan, and last time him and Lauren saw each other, it didn’t end well. But she needs her family around her.”

Another EastEnders viewer on X said: “There is no point to bringing back Max without Tanya…”

A third person added: “Tell your mum Lauren, would love her to come back.”

