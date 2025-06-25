EastEnders fans beg soap to bring Roxy Mitchell back from the dead after Rita Simons Hollyoaks exit news: ‘Just make it happen’

EastEnders fans have made a huge demand to new boss Ben Wadey as they beg for Roxy Mitchell to come back from the dead.

Roxy and her sister Ronnie Mitchell both died in 2017 as they drowned in a pool on Ronnie’s wedding day to Jack.

But, viewers are happy to forget that Roxy ever died if the soap could just bring her back to Walford once more.

Roxy drowned on Ronnie’s wedding day (Credit: BBC)

Roxy Mitchell’s death in EastEnders

On the 1st January 2017, Ronnie and Roxy’s New Year was nothing to celebrate. On Ronnie and Jack Branning’s wedding day, Roxy slipped into a pool.

Ronnie went in after her sister but got tangled up in her wedding dress and drowned in the pool too.

Since then, fans have been begging the soap to rewrite history and bring the sisters ‘back to life’ despite their on-screen deaths.

And now, fans are calling for Roxy to make a comeback once more as new producer Ben Wadey takes over from Chris Clenshaw.

As well as this, actress Rita Simons is reportedly leaving rival soap Hollyoaks as Marie Fielding, The Sun has shared.

Her final scenes are set to air this autumn, with Rita finishing up filming this summer.

A source said: “London has been calling her and it’s proved difficult to balance a job she loves and her life in London.

“Bosses were really understanding and they’ve crafted her an incredible exit storyline so while she’s really sad to leave, she’s excited to play it out.”

But, what exactly in London has been calling her? EastEnders?

Bring her home (Credit: BBC/ Composite ED!)

EastEnders beg for soap to have Rita Simons back as Roxy Mitchell

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “Me if Ben Wadey doesn’t take this opportunity to bring back Ronnie and Roxy. So what if they’re dead? This is EastEnders after all. stranger things have happened. Bring them back!!,” sharing a GIF of Nicola Mitchell destroying her Half Christmas decorations.

Another noted: “RITA SIMONS QUITTING HOLLYOAKS? THE POSSIBILITY IS THERE…”

A third EastEnders viewer added: “Just heard that Rita Simons has quit Hollyoaks.

“Mr Ben Wadey. MAKE THE MITCHELL SISTERS RETURN HAPPEN. I don’t care if you act like that whole death stuff never happened and was just a dream and they instead went away, make it POSSIBLE.”

Another agreed: “I would not care at all how ridiculous the story would be, just make it happen!”

