EastEnders fans beg for Nicola to become soap’s next serial killer

Fans of EastEnders have begged Nicola Mitchell to embrace her dark side and become the soap’s next serial killer. This follows the recent revelation that she killed son Harry’s girlfriend, Shireen.

Her dark secret came to light as husband Teddy inadvertently purchased the spot of land where Nicola had the body buried (thanks Benji!). And, as the pair scrambled to cover her tracks, the whole messy truth came tumbling out – and Harry learned what his mum had done.

Nicola’s crimes are (mostly) out in the open now, with Benji taking the fall for her crime. However, some viewers are hoping that this isn’t the last of Nicola’s evil side we’ll see – are are begging the soap to have her kill again.

Will Nicola kill again? (Credit: BBC)

Nicola should become a serial killer, EastEnders fans demand

Writing on X, fans shared their thoughts on killer Nicola. And some were hoping that this might be the start of an even bigger reign of terror for Nicola.

“I need her to become a serial killer and kill off all the abysmal characters on the square starting with Nugget,” wrote one fan.

“you get it!! let her become the next big bad,” said another.

“I thing about me is i will ALWAYS support an evil soap woman… im so obsessed with nicola and cindy’s simultaneous evil ways on,” a third agreed.

Would you like to see Nicola kill again? And, if so, is Gina Knight in danger?

Gina knows something isn’t right (Credit: BBC)

Gina grows suspicious as Harry struggles with his secret in EastEnders tonight

As the story continues tonight (Tuesday, May 6), Nicola is desperate to find missing Harry. Elsewhere, Gina and Jay meet for a drink – and are interrupted by the sudden arrival of a drunk Harry.

Jay runs off to find Nicola and Teddy, who come rushing to their son’s aid. However, Gina’s suspicions are aroused, and she soon becomes convinced that there’s more to the situation. She presses Harry for answers, but he keeps tight-lipped.

Is Gina on the verge of discovering Nicola’s secret?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

