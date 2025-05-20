EastEnders fans are only just realising that a key piece of ‘evidence’ in Cindy Beale’s attack storyline hasn’t been explained.

After Cindy’s attack at Christmas, it was revealed that George Knight had a bloody shirt.

But, the reason why he did so was never explained to viewers – and fans have only just remembered.

Cindy was attacked on Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

Cindy’s attack in EastEnders

On Christmas Day 2024, Cindy was attacked by a mystery person outside on the Square.

This came after the truth about her and Junior Knight’s affair was revealed to the entire pub… And it was fair to say nobody was very happy about it.

With many people out to get Cindy, she woke up from a coma after the attack. And then she tried to piece together who hit her over the head with a shovel.

Originally Cindy believed that Lauren was the culprit, but she eventually found out that it was actually Kathy Beale.

Kathy wished she’d finished off the job, but saved Cindy Beale from the burning Queen Vic back in February despite everything.

Recently though, Cindy exposed Kathy as her true attacker to everybody…

George’s shirt was all bloody (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans still want answers over George Knight shirt scenes

With Cindy exposing Kathy last week, fans of EastEnders have remembered that George Knight was seen with a bloody shirt after Cindy’s attack.

Gina had quizzed him over it, with George telling her he took part in an illegal fight. But, when she did some digging, she realised no fights had taken place that night.

So, how did George end up with his shirt in such a state?

Taking to Reddit, one fan commented: “Are we just never going to know why was George covered soaked in blood on Christmas?

“I get it was a red herring, but he said that he went to an organised fight that night, but then later Gina said she rang around and found out that there were no fights on that night…

“So why was his shirt covered in blood?

“Is this going to be another one of those things like ‘Why did Billy have a folder or picture of Lucy Beale?’ that’s just never explained?”

Another fan replied: “I’m hoping that now the Knights are settled back in at The Vic, this can be revisited. But since there has been no further mention of it or knowing looks from Gina, I’m worried it will just be left behind.”

A third person said: “It was a red herring, he probably hurt himself while training at the boxing gym or got into a scrap with people,” to which another asked: “Why would that cause Gina to say it could ruin the family?”

