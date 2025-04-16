EastEnders fan theory predicts Stacey to go to prison for Martin stall fire as she takes rap for Lily

A new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Stacey will end up in prison for arson after Lily’s fire confession.

Viewers will know that Lily recently admitted to Stacey that she was the one who had set Martin’s stall alight.

She’d been feeling angry and had lashed out, but had accidentally left her water bottle at the scene.

Lily started the fire (Credit: BBC)

Lily sets Martin’s stall on fire in EastEnders

Lily was full of regret as she ended up missing her dad Martin’s funeral, angry with her mum. She’d blamed Stacey for her dad’s death, upset that she’d left them to grieve alone for weeks before returning drunk on the day of the funeral.

After a row that turned physically violent in the Square, Lily boycotted the funeral.

Later on, with Martin’s market stall being turned into a memorial site, Lily set it alight. She watched the photos burn, upset that Stacey had painted them as a loving family when she hadn’t been with Martin for years.

Lily then got Avani to lie and say she saw Ruby set the stall on fire. With the police investigating the crime, Stacey spotted Lily’s water bottle in the photo and realised she was actually the true culprit…

Now, with Ruby having left Walford knowing the truth, the police haven’t found enough incriminating evidence against her. But, what will this mean for Lily?

Will Stacey take the blame? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory predicts Stacey prison twist

With Lacey Turner having an extremely short maternity leave, a new fan theory reckons she’ll soon take another break from the soap in the aftermath of Martin’s funeral.

And, she’ll end up going to prison and taking the rap for Lily over the market stall fire.

Predicting the next twists and turns in the storyline, one fan on Reddit shared: “Oh, I can see it now.

“Jack wants to know who brought drug dealers into his home. Someone will grass Avani up (or she’ll confess so no one else gets in trouble), Jack will tell Priya and Ravi. Ravi will rage because Jack is clearly lying. Avani will confess that nah, Jack ain’t lying. But it ain’t so bad!!!!! It wasn’t all for her!!!! Lily had some weed too!!!!

“Jack finds out and tries to get full custody of Charli XCX for Ricky. Stacey comes back (from being in jail, she’ll take the rap for Lily setting the fire or something) all guns blazing and it’s a Slaters vs Brannings war.

“Ricky then confesses he doesn’t actually want full custody and everything goes back to normal.”

But, will Stacey actually end up taking the blame? Or, is it case closed as far as the police are concerned?

Read more: Are EastEnders stars Lacey Turner and Lillia Turner related in real life? We have answers

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.