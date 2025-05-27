EastEnders fan theory predicts Zack will fake own death amid car plunge scenes

A new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Zack Hudson will fake his own death as he plunges into a lake with Teddy.

Tonight’s episode (Tuesday, May 27), saw Zack and Teddy’s vehicle go straight into a lake as Zack grabbed hold of the steering wheel…

But, will everyone survive? Fans think that Zack might ‘die,’ but all won’t be as it seems.

Teddy took Zack for a drive… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Zack and Teddy’s car accident

This evening in Walford, Harry was out for revenge after Teddy learnt the truth about Zack being Barney’s biological son.

Harry lured Zack to The Arches and made out that he was helping him take Barney and flee.

However, instead, he ended up putting an unconscious Zack into the car boot and driving off.

Teddy caught wind of what was happening and tried to stop Harry from doing something stupid by asking Billy, Honey and Nigel for a lift in their car to track his son down.

Teddy then found Zack in the boot and offered to drive Zack home and talk to him about the situation. But, when Zack woke up in the passenger seat, he grabbed the wheel and started to swerve off road.

The car then catapulted into a lake and started to turn upside down in the water…

Will Zack plot his escape? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory predicts Zack will fake own death

A new fan theory now suggests that Zack Hudson might fake his own death during these car accident scenes in a bid to escape from the Mitchells.

With the family desperate to silence him, it might be a good idea to lay low for a while. That’s if he survives…

Taking to X, one EastEnders fan predicted: “Zack goes to jail or fakes his own death/goes on the run and hides with Whit and Dolly to come back at a later date. It just wouldn’t be safe for Zack to hang around Walford now with the Mitchells on the warpath.”

But, as spoilers show the survivors rushing to save Teddy Mitchell and Zack, will everyone make it out alive?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

