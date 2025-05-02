EastEnders fan theory predicts Lucy Beale 2.0 whodunnit storyline for newcomer Joel

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that Joel Marshall could wind up at the heart of a whodunnit in the style of Lucy Beale – which is to say, dead.

Joel only arrived in Walford last month, following in tow as Vicki Fowler returned for Martin’s funeral. This she did along with her new man (Joel’s dad) Ross.

Since then, Joel has wasted little time making himself at home, befriending Tommy and making moves on Avani.

He’s already proved himself a bit of a wrong ‘un – bullying Barney and sharing pornographic videos with the easily-influenced Tommy.

This has led to speculation that he might be headed down a dark path… potentially into his grave. Is the soap setting up a future whodunnit?

Joel to be killed off in whodunnit, EastEnders fan theory predicts

Writing on X as this week’s scenes aired, one fan suggested that Joel’s death might be imminent.

“That Joel kid is going to end up dead in a who killed Lucy Beale kind of way with multiple suspects,” this fan wrote.

An unseen killer murdered Lucy Beale in 2014, resulting in one of the soap’s longest-running mysteries to date. In the ensuing whodunnit, everyone from dad Ian to an uncharacteristically creepy Billy Mitchell was in the frame – only for the soap to reveal that Bobby had killed her.

With Joel wreaking all manner of Chaos on the Square, could someone lash out and kill him? A fight with best pal Tommy or a wronged Avani, for example? Or Barney, pushed to the end of his tether? Maybe even an enemy from back in Australia?

Is Joel in danger?

Why can’t Joel go back to Australia?

There’s already an air of mystery surrounding Joel. Not long after his arrival, Vicki and Ross were forced to hit up Sharon for a loan, due to Ross’s debts.

It emerged that Ross needed the money to pay for something Joel had done back in Australia. Ross has paid off Joel’s debts, but the pair are no longer welcome back home. But what did Joel do?

Fans have speculated that it might have something to do with his unsavoury attitude around women. Meanwhile, others have wondered whether he might be on the run after committing some kind of sexual assault charge in Australia.

What’s Joel’s story?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

