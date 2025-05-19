EastEnders fan theory predicts Ross will end up in prison for hiding Joel and Avani sex tape

A new EastEnders fan theory has suggested that Ross Marshall will end up in prison after keeping quiet over son Joel’s recording of Avani. Ross learned last month that Joel had slept with Avani – and recorded the whole thing.

Ross was horrified to learn what his son was up to, quickly reminding him that his predatory behaviour around girls was the reason they’d had to leave Australia in the first place. As he confronted his son, the soap revealed exactly what Joel had done – shot ‘upskirting’ footage of a girl without her knowledge of consent.

Ross had paid off her family to avoid legal recourse, but they are no longer able to go home because of Joel’s actions. He was quick to read his son the riot act over Avani, but has kept quiet over the recording.

Ross defended Joel from raging Ravi (Credit: BBC)

Ross defended Joel in Ravi attack in EastEnders last week

As the story continued last week, a furious Ravi learned that Joel and Avani had slept together. Hot-headed Ravi rushed over to confront Joel, pinning him up a wall and threatening him over what he’d done.

Ross quickly leapt to his son’s defence, pushing Ravi away and telling him to back off. With Avani also reigning her dad in, disaster was averted – for now. But what will happen when Ravi and the others learn about the extent of Joel’s creepiness? Might Ross’s loyalty to his son backfire?

Will Ross’s loyalty to his son backfire? (Credit: BBC)

R0ss to end up in prison over Joel and Avani recording, EastEnders fan theory predicts

Writing on a Reddit thread as they speculated the newcomers’ future, one fan suggested that Ross might find himself in hot water.

“Well, his father should go to jail as he saw the video and didn’t report it, which makes him complicit,” wrote one fan. They continued: “Joel needs to see there’s consequences to his actions too. So I don’t see them lasting for long in the Square.”

“I’m sorry but Ross is just as bad as his son Joel – both are messed up and need severely punished. Both can rot in hell,” said another, over on X.

“I’m going to need Suki to sort Ross and Joel out STAT. Ross disgusts me because hes telling Joel his behaviour is OK by not making him face any consequences,” a third agreed.

“Ross disgusts me Joel deserves worse especially once Ravi finds out that he filmed the act,” said a fourth.

Is Ross in danger from defending his son?

