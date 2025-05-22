EastEnders fan theory predicts Nugget will ‘leave Joel for dead’ over Avani sex tape

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that a vengeful Nugget Gulati may attack Joel Marshall over the sex tape he made of sister Avani, leaving him for dead. This comes after Joel secretly recorded himself with Avani as they slept together earlier this month.

Dad Ross was horrified to discover the recording on his son’s phone, reading Joel the riot act. He may have read Joel the riot act, but he left everyone else – including Avani’s family – in the dark as to what Joel had done.

Raving Ravi attacked Joel (Credit: BBC)

Ravi attacked Joel in EastEnders last week

With Joel no longer welcome in Australia after making an ‘upskirting’ video, the pair are already trading on thin ice. Last week, Ravi learned that Joel and Avani had slept together, putting him and Ross on a violent collision course.

As the two dad clashed, Ross leapt to his son’s defence, issuing Ravi a stern warning. But can Ross keep the vengeful Gulati men at bay once the truth emerges?

Nugget has his father’s temper (Picture: BBC)

Nugget to attack Joel over Avani sex tape, EastEnders fan theory predicts

One viewer has suggested that it may be another member of the Gulati family who lashes out at Joel – Avani‘s brother, Nugget.

“I think after Ravi finds out about the video Joel is gonna be left for dead after being beaten up off screen and everyone will point and blame Ravi but its actually Nugget that’s done it as in his state of mind he’s only doing what Nish would of done in that situation,” this fan wrote on Reddit.

“That would be a great storyline with a surprising twist!” agreed another.

“Honestly I dont mind that twist that Nugget just sneak attacks Joel,” said a third. “I know people see Nugget as being a skinny lil weak kid. But that hasnt stopped a lot of kids from being absolutely vicious and savage so unexpectedly. Maybe show he has the same rage that his Dad has.”

Could Joel be in danger from this unlikely source?

Read more: 7 EastEnders theories on who the new Vic owners could be as soap post pub auction sign ‘clue’ on social media

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!