EastEnders fan theory predicts Nicola will kill Gina mimicking Shireen death

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Nicola Mitchell will kill Gina Knight as history repeats itself in the wake of Shireen’s death. A shocked Harry learned this week that Nicola had been responsible for Shireen’s death, sending him spiralling into a dark place.

Earlier this week, Nicola had attempted to dig up Shireen’s body, determined to recover the bracelet Benji had left there as evidence of her involvement. And, as she got to digging, Nicola ranted to herself – revealing why she’d killed Shireen.

Nicola revealed her motives this week (Credit: BBC)

Why Nicola killed Shireen revealed

“Maybe it was too much like looking in a mirror for me. You were going to ruin Harry’s life! And you knew too much. Sooner or later… you would’ve told Teddy that Barney wasn’t his. You know, out of spite or anger,” Nicola ranted as she got to work.

“Or maybe out the goodness or your heart but… i couldn’t let that happen. You would’ve broken us.”

So there you have it. Nicola killed Shireen (or had her killed) out of protectiveness over Harry, and because she knew that Teddy isn’t Barney’s biological father.

And, with Harry also admitting his feelings for Gina, fans are worried for her safety. Could Nicola kill Gina?

Harry’s got feelings for Gina (Credit: BBC)

Nicola to kill Gina like she did Shireen, EastEnders fans predict

Writing on social media as this week’s scenes aired, fans shared their thoughts on Gina’s fate. And many worried that she might be putting herself in grave danger by growing close to Harry.

“Basically a repeat of what happened with Harry and Shireen – they’re on and off, arguing but still in love, Nicola felt insecure and threatened by Shireen’s presence, then eventually Shireen found out the truth and Nicola silenced her for it. I think this is gonna happen again with Gina and Nicola will kill her,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“I think either Nicola kills Gina or tries to, but it’s definitely not a coincidence Harry and Gina are becoming close right now,” said another.

“So the Nicola situation… …all I’m saying is that I don’t think one of Zack, Gina or Ravi is making it outta this [expletive] alive,” wrote one viewer on X.

“Naaah I actually like the idea of Harry and Gina! Nicola better not do anything to her though!!” a third stressed.

Could cold-blooded Nicola strike again?

Read more: EastEnders fan theory predicts Harry is Benji’s son

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!