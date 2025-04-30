EastEnders fan theory predicts Nicola was pregnant with Benji’s child

A new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Nicola Mitchell’s big secret is that she was pregnant with Benji’s child.

Benji reminded Nicola last night (Tuesday, April 29) that he knew all of her secrets.

But, what exactly went on in their past? Is Shireen’s death the only secret they’ve been keeping?

Benji has warned Nicola that he knows her secrets (Credit: BBC)

Nicola and Benji’s past

Viewers will know that Nicola and newcomer Benji go way back – and have a very dark past.

Nicola had Shireen killed and Benji was involved in the whole thing. Harry’s girlfriend Shireen went missing several years ago after finding out that Teddy wasn’t Barney’s biological dad.

Nicola then had Shireen silenced, with Benji helping her do the job and then he proceeded to bury her in Paradise Park.

However, he made sure to bury Nicola’s distinctive bracelet with Shireen.

With Teddy now working with Junior on a project at the park, he’s now found out what Nicola did.

Trying to keep herself out of prison, Nicola then agreed to pay Benji a hefty sum of money so that he would move Shireen’s body.

But as Benji did so, Teddy called the police who then turned up and arrested Benji.

Was Nicola pregnant with Benji’s child? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory predicts Nicola pregnancy secret

Nicola already has one big secret about one of her kids – the fact that Barney is actually Zack’s biological son and not Teddy’s.

But, with Benji suggesting that he knows some more of Nicola’s dark secrets, a new fan theory suggests that she was once pregnant with his child too.

On X, one EastEnders fan asked: “The negotiation scene between Teddy & Nicola was brilliant! Teddy holds no prisoners whilst Nicola clearly accepted that offer out of guilt as a way of covering her conscience. What else does she have to hide with Benji? I reckon they’ve slept together.”

Another fan then replied: “And Benji is the father of Harry.”

The original poster also suggested: “Possible options: She was pregnant with Benji’s child.”

But, is another baby twist for Nicola on the way to being exposed?

