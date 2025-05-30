EastEnders fan theory predicts Nicola to die in ‘Sixmas 2.0’ as she continues to make enemies

A new EastEnders fan theory fears for the life of Nicola Mitchell and predicts she’ll die by the end of the year.

In recent years, the soap has aired huge whodunnits around Christmas time.

But, could this year see another one take place with Nicola Mitchell being right at the centre?

Nicola’s made lots of enemies in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Nicola Mitchell’s dark side in EastEnders

Nicola Mitchell’s made a fair few enemies since arriving in Walford last year, and some of those are her own family members.

She’s got a right dark side that is gradually being revealed more and more. It was recently revealed that Nicola killed Harry’s girlfriend Shireen and had Benji help her bury the body in Paradise Park.

Shireen had found out a huge secret of Nicola’s, with Nicola silencing her as soon as Shireen threatened to expose it.

What was this secret? It was the fact that Barney isn’t actually Teddy’s biological child. He’s actually Zack Hudson’s.

Zack and Nicola had an affair in the past, with Barney being conceived as a result. The truth about Barney’s paternity has just been exposed, and it’s fair to say that Nicola’s made a fair few enemies as a result… Especially as Zack almost died because of this reveal!

Could someone kill her? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory predicts Nicola to die in Christmas whodunnit

With lots of Walford residents most certainly not on Team Nicola, a new fan theory predicts that Nicola will be killed off at Christmas this year in a fresh whodunnit for the soap.

Past years have seen ‘The Six’ whodunnit reveal Linda Carter as Keanu Taylor’s killer, and Kathy Beale revealed as Cindy Beale’s attacker. But, could Nicola be the next to be at the centre of a festive whodunnit storyline?

One fan on X wrote: “Is it just me that thinks we might get Sixmas 2.0 this year? Nicola’s now made enemies with Linda & Sharon – I wouldn’t be surprised if Suki gets involved depending on what happens next with Ravi & Avani – that’s half the 6 who killed a guy & got away with it?”

Another fan also suggested: “A POSSIBLE Nicola Mitchell Whodunnit – My suspects: 1. Harry 2. Teddy 3. Ravi 4. Sharon 5. Barney 6. Vicki 7. Linda 8. Benji 9. Zack 10. Suki 11. Priya. Desperately need a Suki/ Nicola or Nicola/ Priya feud to tie in with Avani’s storyline.”

But, is Nicola about to get her comeuppance as one of her enemies possibly strikes?

Read more: EastEnders fans rejoice as spoilers reveal Kat and Alfie engagement

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!