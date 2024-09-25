EastEnders and Coronation Street fans are feeling deflated after several huge storylines are concluding without villains seeing any punishments, according to social media users.

Both Coronation Street and EastEnders have been exploring serious storylines with abuse and murder being at the forefront. While innocent characters are being hurt, the villains appear to be stronger than ever.

Now, fans are saying there’s no justice being served, and they’re not happy about it.

Pastor Clayton will commit suicide (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders confirms Pastor Clayton death

In spoilers, we know that Pastor Clayton will die by suicide after Yolande refuses to drop the rape charges against him.

A few months ago, Pastor Clayton prayed on Yolande before taking advantage of her at a church gathering. After weeks of torment, she found the strength to share her trauma with her friends and family.

They convinced her to report him, and police later found other women who came forward with the same experience.

Viewers have seen an exploration of Yolande’s trauma and, with Pastor Clayton returning next week, is about to show her strength in her refusal to drop her charges against him.

She will feel even more toil when police later inform her and Patrick that Pastor Clayton has died by suicide, meaning that their case can go no further.

Joel will go missing without explanation (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel Deering ‘death’

Elsewhere, Coronation Street has confirmed that Joel Deering will go missing next week after Dee-Dee and DS Lisa Swain have been working around the clock to find evidence against him.

Joel groomed Lauren and several other girls for months before Lauren returned to the cobbles and told police what happened to her.

As well as the grooming, Joel tried to kill their son by feeding Lauren drugs while she was pregnant. Their son, Frankie, has suffered seizures and potential brain damage.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, some fans think Joel could be suspected as dead.

EastEnders and Coronation Street fans want justice

For months, fans have been calling for justice and the chance to see both these men locked up for their crimes. However, with one dead and and with police searching for the body of the other, viewers think this is too easy.

They have called for prison and the satisfaction of a trial…

One X fan wrote: “Why are soap operas against getting justice for their victims? Dean originally getting framed for something he didn’t even do, justice for Linda until he admitted it, Lewis running away and leaving Ben with zero justice, and now Pastor Clayton ending his own life.

“Not to mention the other soaps and lack of justice in other storylines in EastEnders. Gray wasn’t even justice either.”

Another added: “Pastor Clayton suicide, JJ leukaemia, Joel presumed dead. When are soaps finally going to show abusers rotting in jail for their crimes and the victims finally getting justice?” While a third wrote: “So Pastor Clayton is getting away with everything…”

A fourth penned: “Pastor Clayton ending his own life is such a cheap move. We should have seen the women he hurt get justice, instead of this.”

