EastEnders co-stars Max Bowden and Danielle Harold ‘break-up’ after ‘dating secretly for years,’ reports suggest

Reports suggest that EastEnders stars Max Bowden and Danielle Harold have broken up after years of ‘secretly dating’ each other.

Max Bowden and Danielle Harold both played parents of Lexi Pearce in EastEnders – Ben Mitchell and Lola Pearce-Brown.

Connected through Lexi on-screen, Max and Danielle also formed a strong connection with each other off-screen too.

Max and Danielle reportedly dated for years (Credit: ITV)

Co-stars Max Bowden and Danielle Harold ‘secretly dated for years’

Viewers will know that Danielle Harold left the soap in 2023 as her character Lola Pearce-Brown sadly passed away after her battle with a brain tumour.

Max Bowden also left the soap in 2024, with his character Ben Mitchell heading to prison in America.

But, whilst working together on the soap, reports suggest that the two soap stars actually dated for several years before breaking up.

A source told MailOnline: “Danielle and Max dated for a number of years.

“Of course, it was known among the EastEnders cast and everyone thought they were sweet together.

“Their relationship hasn’t ended on the best terms, and they have even unfollowed each other on Instagram.”

The pair have now broken up and have removed each other from social media, with emotions running high.

Their last television appearance together was on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip which aired earlier this month.

Danielle left the soap in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Max and Danielle: Life after soap

Since leaving EastEnders, Danielle has been very busy, appearing on shows such as Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Hunted, and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Also since leaving the BBC soap last year, Max Bowden has voiced the character of Terry Grant in the podcast series Doctor Who: The Third Doctor Adventures, released this year.

He also appeared in the play Birdsong and will take to the stage in Midnight Cowboy: The Musical as Rico ‘Ratso’ Rizzo this year too.

Whilst Danielle’s character Lola cannot return, the door has been left open for a potential Ben Mitchell return to EastEnders in the future.

Read more: EastEnders ‘death by bathtub’ and Sonia’s reaction best ending

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.