EastEnders: Cindy will steal Lauren’s baby, fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that Cindy Beale will steal Lauren’s baby when she returns to the soap. In spite of being the talk of the town recently, Cindy has been absent since the soap’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Inadvertently causing the explosion at The Vic by pushing Ian in front of Reiss’s car, Cindy then fled Walford after learning that Kathy had been the one who bashed her on Christmas.

Since then, Cindy has been staying with pal Gita. All has been quiet during her absence, with worried son Peter unable to reach her over the phone.

This has left many wondering what Cindy has up her sleeve. Her return is inevitable – and there’s bound to be fireworks when she does finally resurface. And, with her son’s wedding on the way, what fresh chaos will Cindy wreak?

Vengeful Cindy has beef with Lauren… and half of Walford (Credit: BBC)

Cindy to steal Lauren’s baby, fan predicts

Writing on a Reddit thread, fans of the soap shared their theories as to what Cindy might do when she does come back.

“I think she’ll come back for revenge on Lauren and Peter’s wedding maybe steal their baby which will be born by then, huge showdown and she’ll actually die this time in some freak accident,” speculated one fan.

Meanwhile, others have theorised that when she does come back, it won’t be alone – and that she might have new man in tow.

“Wouldn’t surprise me if she came back with a new man in tow to try and make Ian jealous,” said one fan, in another recent Reddit thread.

“Today’s episode is making me think she’ll be back with someone by her side to help her stand her ground against her family,” said a second.

What do you think Cindy is plotting?

Cindy skipped Walford in February (Credit: BBC)

When is Michelle Collins returning to EastEnders?

No announcement has been made either way, but it’s unlikely that Michelle Collins‘s exit is a permanent one. However, she will be appearing in a stage play this summer, titled Motorhome Marilyn.

Set to debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in July, the play follows an aspiring actress with a curious Marilyn Monroe obsession. This, then, may mean that the actress is too busy to reprise the role of Cindy in the long-term.

Cindy left Walford earlier this year to lie low. However, before she went, she implied to Junior that she’d be looking for revenge upon her return. Her return, when it does come, is bound to be explosive, then.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

