EastEnders: Cindy will return with a new man, fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that when Cindy Beale returns to the soap, she won’t be doing so alone… coming back to Walford with a new man in tow.

Cindy hasn’t been seen since last month’s 40th anniversary celebrations, leaving Walford after (somewhat) inadvertently causing the Queen Vic explosion by pushing Ian in front of Reiss’s car. Having learned that Kathy had attacked her on Christmas Eve, Cindy fled town.

However, it’s unlikely that the soap icon will be gone for long. And fans have been speculating what fresh chaos she’ll bring when she does return.

Cindy's currently laying low with Gita

Cindy to return to EastEnders with new man, fan theory predicts

Writing on Reddit, fans shared their thoughts on Cindy’s return. And a few agreed that when she does return, she won’t be alone. But will she have a new lover in her life?

“I could see her coming back with a new man. Although, what would be much nicer is if she came back with Gita instead,” wrote one fan.

“Wouldn’t surprise me if she came back with a new man in tow to try and make Ian jealous,” said another.

“Today’s episode is making me think she’ll be back with someone by her side to help her stand her ground against her family,” a third speculated.

Cindy packed her bags and waltzed off last month

Is Michelle Collins returning to EastEnders?

No announcement has been made either way, but it’s unlikely that Michelle Collins‘s exit is a permanent one.

Telling everyone that she was off to stay at pal Gita’s for a while, Cindy left Walford earlier this year to lie low. However, implying to Junior that she’d be looking for revenge upon her return, we’d imagine that she’ll be back sooner rather than later.

