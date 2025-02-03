EastEnders: Cindy to kill Kathy with Phil’s gun, new fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that Cindy Beale will kill Kathy with Phil’s gun. Things have always been pretty tense between the pair, but their rivalry reached an all-new low when Cindy concocted the theory that her mother-in-law had attacked her on Christmas night.

And, as Cindy begged his for Phil’s help and protection, she learned of the gun in his safe. With Phil’s code-entering technique not exactly being up to scratch, it’s clearly only a matter of time before that gun ends up in Cindy’s hands.

But who might find themselves on the receiving end of a bullet? One fan theory has suggested that Cindy’s paranoia might lead her to shoot Kathy, killing off a soap icon in time for its 40th anniversary.

Things came to a head between Kathy and Cindy last week (Credit: BBC)

Cindy to shoot ‘attacker’ Kathy, new EastEnders fan theory predicts

Writing on Reddit as last week’s scenes aired, one fan wondered whether the soap might be about to kill off Kathy.

“So we all know Cindy has stolen a gun from Phil, and that she is basically going mad trying to figure out who attacked her. Well I think the best way to pursue this in the 40th is to have her end up shooting the wrong person, killing them,” this viewer speculated.

Enter Kathy: “I have decided that this character will most likely be Kathy. This would mark her death as being 10 years after her return on the 30th, while also furthering Phil’s guilt as the gun was his, and Kathy is an old lover of his, while also being Ben’s mum.”

Will Cindy shoot Kathy? Others aren’t so sure.

“If they kill Kathy, we riot,” wrote another in the comments below.

“Kathy is an immortal being,” joked a third.

An unlikely outcome for the long-running whodunnit, then. But who did attack Cindy?

Cindy pursues her theory (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tonight: Cindy demands answers

In EastEnders spoilers for this week, Cindy’s hunt for answers continues tonight. Still convinced that Kathy attacked her, she and Ian clash over the accusations. She tries to stage a truce within the family, but things don’t go to plan – and her true motivations are soon revealed.

Later, she realises that her locket is missing, and suspects that her attacker might have taken it. Cindy’s desperate to know who attacked her – and she’s not the only one – but could it really have been Kathy?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

