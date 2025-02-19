EastEnders: Does Cindy leave Walford? All we know about potential exit after Ian’s offer

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, February 18), Ian made Cindy a tempting offer to exit Walford.

He urged her to leave and start a new life away from his family, but Cindy didn’t want to take it.

But, will she have second thoughts? Could she take Ian up on his offer? Here’s all we know.

Cindy didn’t agree to the arrangement (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ian’s offer

Yesterday evening in Walford, Cindy accused Ian of being the one to attack her at Christmas, pointing Phil’s gun at him.

However, he then told her that it was Peter before Kathy entered the room and shut down this idea. Instead, she admitted that she had hit Cindy with the shovel and regretted not killing her.

After getting shot in the arm by Cindy, Ian then went outside and made her an offer.

Cindy had threatened to call the police and report Kathy but Ian made it clear that he would make her life a living Hell and help his mum get away with it if Cindy stuck around.

He then offered Cindy money to leave Walford but Cindy didn’t take it. Instead, she shoved Ian in front of Reiss’ car, with Ian almost getting hit.

Will she exit the Square? (Credit: BBC)

Is Cindy leaving EastEnders?

As it stands, Cindy doesn’t want to accept Ian’s offer but things might change in the aftermath of the Vic fire perhaps.

Whilst Cindy in the build-up to the live episode, Michelle Collins has interestingly confirmed to the Metro that she won’t appear in tomorrow’s live episode (Thursday, 20th.)

This means that it is possible that Cindy decides to leave Walford tonight (Wednesday, 19th) once the big pub fire breaks out. Or… finding herself near the explosion, perhaps she’s seriously injured and ends up meeting her death instead of taking the chance to flee?

It is unclear whether Cindy’s leaving the soap, but with many bridges truly destroyed for Cindy in Walford, it might be in her best interest to depart…

