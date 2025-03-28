EastEnders: Avani to plant drugs on Amy as revenge, fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that traumatised Avani Nandra-Hart will plant drugs on Amy as revenge for her arrest. As the week began, police officers arrested Avani after she skipped school with pals Amy and Lily.

However, when police officers took them to the station, she took the worst of what they had in store. Under suspicion of holding the drugs that officers had ‘found’ at her feet, teenage Avani faced a strip-search as the police tried to determine whether she had any more.

Returning home after her ordeal, Avani unloaded on her mum, eventually telling her what had happened. However, she faced further humiliation when Priya stormed over to Jack’s announcing what had happened to Jack, Amy and anyone else who might be listening.

Avani found herself subject to a humiliating police search (Credit: BBC)

Avani turned to drugs following strip search trauma

The next day, the fallout continued. Ravi confronted Jack and Amy, demanding to know why Avani was acting so strangely. They then told Ravi the truth about the strip-search, leaving Ravi heartbroken for his daughter.

While the pair shared a heart-to-heart, Avani’s torment remains. And, as yesterday’s episode ended, she hit up a drug dealer (the same one who had landed her in trouble!), looking to score.

But what does Avani have planned?

Will Avani want ‘revenge’ on Amy? (Credit: BBC)

Avani to plant drugs on Amy, EastEnders fans predict

Writing on social media as last night’s episode ended, fans shared their thoughts on Avani’s next move. And while many predicted she might be headed down a path of drink and drugs, others wondered if she might have an ulterior motive.

“I’m pretty sure Avani is planning to plant drugs on Amy, she already blames her for the search and now she’s the reason her dad found out. It would teach Jack a lesson if Amy were to be treated the way he’s been treating Avani, not given the benefit of the doubt and judged without being listened to,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“Oh no Avani not drugs or is she going to plant them on someone?” asked another.

“My theory, shot in dark. What if Avani bought those drugs so she could get arrested again because she wants to confront that female police officer?” suggested a third.

What will Avani do next?

