EastEnders: As Phil left seriously injured after trying to kill himself, here’s everything that happens next

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders saw Phil Mitchell reach an all-new low as he attempted to take his own life. Phil has been struggling with his mental health for some time now, and his state of mind has only worsened in recent weeks.

After a disastrous double-date with Nigel, a tormented Phil resorted to desperate measures. Left grievously injured after collapsing into the garage’s inspection pit following his suicide attempt, Phil’s life now hangs in the balance.

Will he survive? And, if so, what’s next for Phil?

Desperate Phil tried to take his own life on EastEnders tonight

Phil’s suicide attempt tonight (Monday, February 3) came as his depression left him floundering amid a disastrous double date with Nigel. Storming off to the Arches after taking out his temper on a glass, Phil dismissed Harry from work and locked himself in.

Shutting himself in the garage in a car with the engine running, Phil decided to end it all. As the fumes built up and a coughing fit took hold, Phil appeared to have a change of heart.

Exiting the car, Phil took a tumble – falling down the garage’s inspection pit where he hit the ground, unconscious and unmoving.

But is Phil dead? Here’s everything that happens next.

EastEnders spoilers this week: Phil found unconscious

In EastEnders spoilers for this week, the aftermath of Phil’s suicide attempt is revealed. At the Arches, Harry arrives for work – and finds Phil unconscious and seriously hurt,

Later, Nigel goes to see Phil to update him on his date with Norma. He’s shocked to see Phil being carried into an ambulance. Will Phil pull through?

Phil experiences hallucinations amid psychotic break

Phil may have survived his suicide attempt, but his pain is far from over. Executive producer Chris Clenshaw recently revealed that subsequent weeks will focus on Phil’s declining mental health – including a series of hallucinations.

“Phil’s depression storyline will focus on his decline in mental health and the subsequent psychotic symptoms, and the reaction of those around him, as we hope to demonstrate how mental health can affect anyone at any time,” Clenshaw said.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

