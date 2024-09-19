EastEnders: As Bobby leaves Walford, has he gone for good?

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders saw a heartbroken Bobby Beale leave Walford. This came as he discovered that girlfriend Anna had betrayed him by kissing his best mate and keeping secrets behind his back.

In an extra tough week for Bobby, he learned that Anna had fallen pregnant with his child – and visited an abortion clinic, also behind his back.

This – in addition to Cindy’s interfering – was the straw that broke the camel’s back, and Bobby made up his mind to go.

EastEnders tonight: Bobby leaves Walford

Unable to cope as his family fought and bickered – and with Cindy conspiring to get rid of him once and for all – Bobby decided to leave Walford. First he paid a visit to sister’s Lucy grave, telling her that he didn’t deserve to be happy.

As Cindy attacked him for killing Lucy, Bobby finally stood up for himself. He hit back, slamming Cindy over her own guilt for her absence from Lucy’s life. He then told her and Ian that he would be leaving Walford to live with mum Jane.

Is Bobby gone for good?

Is Bobby Beale leaving EastEnders for good?

It was confirmed in April that Bobby would be leaving the soap, with actor Clay Milner Russell pursuing other acting roles outside of the soap.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson from EastEnders said: “We can confirm that Clay will be leaving EastEnders later on this year, and we wish him the best for the future.”

This marks an end to Clay’s tenure on the soap, having joined in 2019. Seeking redemption for killing his sister, Bobby converted to Islam.

During his time in Walford, he became firm friends with Freddie Slater and fell for girlfriend Anna Knight. And it was this which ultimately led to his exit from Albert Square – unable to move on from what he had done while surrounded by the constant reminders (not to mention Cindy’s sniping).

However, Bobby leaves alive and (relatively) well. Given the Beales’ standing as soap royalty, there’s always room for a return somewhere down the line.

Will we see Bobby again?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

