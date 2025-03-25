EastEnders: As Bex Fowler returns to Walford, here’s who plays her, why she left and what she’s been up to

Next week’s episodes of EastEnders will see the residents of Walford gather to bid farewell to Martin – and this number includes relatives from afar, such as Vicki and Bex Fowler, who return to pay their respects.

As Bex returns to the soap after five years away, here’s all we know about her return, including the details of why she left… and how long she’s back for. From adoption as a baby to her school bullying trauma and suicide attempt, Bex has a lot of history in Walford.

But how well do you know Bex Fowler?

Bex is returning to give her dad a good send off (Credit: BBC)

Who were Bex Fowler’s parents on EastEnders?

Rebecca ‘Bex’ Fowler is the daughter of Martin and Sonia, born in 2000 after the pair slept together as teenagers. Her birth came as something of a surprise to Sonia – who had no idea she was even pregnant before going into labour.

With both parties deciding that they were too young for a child – initially named Chloe – they gave their daughter up for adoption.

Two years later, Sonia grew guilty and sought her daughter out. Kidnapping baby Chloe, she barricaded herself inside the house until Dot managed to talk her down and give the baby back.

However, Chloe returned into Martin and Sonia’s lives several years later, when her adoptive parents were killed in a car crash. Chloe, now named Rebecca, was handed over to Martin’s custody after her grandmother decided she was too old to look after a young child.

In spite of Sonia and Martin’s marriage being in disarray (thanks to her affair with nurse Naomi, and Pauline’s interference), the couple reconciled. By 2006, the three became a solid family unit.

Jasmine joined the soap in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Bex Fowler on EastEnders?

As an infant, twins Alex and Vicky Gonzalez initially played baby Bex. Young actress Jade Sharif then took over between 2005 – 2007, before Bex and Sonia left the soap.

After a period of absence, Bex returned to Walford in 2014, now played by actress Jasmine Armfield. Following her return, Bex became involved in a series of hard-hitting storylines, such as a revenge porn plot which landed Bex in hot water – after intimate images of boyfriend Shakil Kazemi were spread around the school.

A gang of vicious bullies targeted poor Bex (Credit: BBC)

School bullying and suicide attempt

Following this, Bex was bullied by a group of girls at her school, including one-time friend Louise Mitchell. During the ensuing scenes, Bex was brutally attacked in a school bathroom, and a conflicted Louise pushed onto a tray of flaming candles.

For the powerful storyline, Jasmine was nominated for Best Soap Actress in 2017, with fans and critics praising her performance as the troubled teenager.

In 2020, Bex became addicted to ADHD medication in an attempt to help with her schoolwork. After recovering from the addiction, she struggled with her mental health and, in spite of the best efforts of Lisa Fowler, attempted to take her own life.

Bex bowed out in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Why did Jasmine Armfield leave EastEnders?

In January 2020, the soap announced that Jasmine would be leaving. Her exit aired a few months later, with the actress deciding to branch out and explore opportunities outside of Walford.

“I’ve had such a fantastic time playing Bex Fowler and loved being part of EastEnders but now feels like the right time to try something new,” Jasmine told The Sun at the time.

Bex, meanwhile, decided to leave the Square on a gap year, with ambitions to travel the world after studying at Oxford University. Her proud mum and dad bid their daughter a tearful farewell as she set off on her travels, exiting in March 2020. Between her parents and the viewers, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Sonia had no idea she was even pregnant (Credit: BBC)

How old is Bex Fowler?

Born in October 2000, Bex is 24 years old. That makes actress Jasmine two years older than her character, having been born on December 17 1998.

Where has Bex been prior to EastEnders return?

Since leaving Walford, Bex has travelled the world and gained a wealth of new experiences. Of her return, Jasmine said: “She’s grown up a lot, having spent the past few years travelling. So we’re going to see a much more mature and grown-up version of Bex this time around.”

Bex will return to screens in the coming weeks (Credit: BBC)

When will Bex return to EastEnders?

Bex’s return to the soap will air next week, with the character arriving in Walford in preparation for her dad’s funeral. Reuniting with Sonia, she also meets her new baby sister for the first time.

Also in town is Martin’s nephew, Vicki Fowler. And, as the emotions grow too much for Sonia, she finally crumbles at Martin’s coffin.

How long is Bex coming back to EastEnders for?

Last month, the soap confirmed that Jasmine would be reprising the role of Bex for a short stint. This means that Bex won’t be sticking around for long after dad Martin’s funeral. However, bosses will likely leave the door open for her to come back again later.

What else has Jasmine Armfield been in?

Since leaving EastEnders, Jasmine has continued acting. She has appeared in episodes of Doctors and Casualty in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, she also appeared in the horror comedy film The Loneliest Boy in the World in a role credited as ‘Girl.’

A year later, she made her stage debut in the play Jumping the Shark, where she played a character named Amy.

