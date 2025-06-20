EastEnders announces major summer schedule upheaval – all the changes here

EastEnders has announced that there will be some major changes to the schedule this month and next. The soaps being shifted around to make way for sports is nothing new, and with Wimbledon 2025 imminent, EastEnders will be shuffled around in its usual slot on BBC One to accommodate.

But when is this coming into effect? And what does the schedule change mean for EastEnders?

The soap’s changing things up next month (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders announces schedule change to make way for Wimbledon

Instead of airing every day at 19.30 on BBC One between Monday and Thursday, the soap will instead be shown only on Monday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 1 that week.

Don’t despair though, the soap will squeeze in a full week’s worth of episode over those two days, with a double bill airing on Monday, and then another on Tuesday, between 7pm and 8pm. These episodes are also expected to drop on BBC iPlayer at 6am as normal.

But what’s happening on EastEnders that week?

Linda’s struggling with Elaine’s recent behaviour (Credit: BBC)

Elaine clashes with Linda as Kat’s out for answers

The BBC hasn’t released spoilers beyond June 30th yet, but synopses for the episodes in question are already available on the programme’s website. Teasers from this set of storylines include a situation unfolding in The Vic, Priya and Ravi playing detective, and Kat growing suspicious.

As the week kicks off, Linda and Elaine are still at loggerheads. As their divide worsens, a situation escalates in The Vic. And, with Alfie still in ‘Australia’ (but actually pursuing Zoe to Barcelone) Kat has a bad day. As she grows suspicious, is determined to get some answers.

Meanwhile, Priya and Ravi do some digging of their own after stumbling across some suspicious information. Elsewhere, Zack delivers some bad news. In the wake of this information, Vicki resorts to desperate tactics. And, as Felix grows jealous, Cindy issues a warning.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!