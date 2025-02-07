With the EastEnders 40th anniversary fast approaching, fans are now worried that Amy Mitchell might die in upcoming scenes.

Viewers are expecting huge things to mark the big occasion, and they’re predicting a death or two on the horizon.

But, could Jack Branning’s daughter Amy suffer a fatality as the soap celebrates being on air for 40 years?

Big things are coming… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders 40th anniversary

This month, EastEnders will celebrate its 40th anniversary and it will do so in style.

On February 19th, the soap will open a special audience vote on its birthday which will allow viewers to vote on whether Denise Fox should be with Jack or Ravi.

Then, on the 20th, a live episode will air which will see the winning vote come into fruition.

There is also expected to be a huge fire at The Queen Vic on the cards to make the 40th even more memorable, with many characters’ lives on the line.

And, fans think the soap could be about to say goodbye to much-loved character, Amy Mitchell.

Are Amy’s days numbered? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Amy Mitchell death in upcoming 40th scenes

Fans think that certain characters may die over the coming weeks, and one of those might just be Amy…

One fan commented: “I think Amy dies. Idk, I just have a feeling.”

Another fan replied that it ‘wouldn’t be the end of the world,’ whilst a third person commented ‘fingers crossed.’

However, they noted that ‘given the backlash they got for offing Denny’ they couldn’t see the soap killing off another younger character.

Other fans didn’t think Amy would die, reminding everyone that Amy is a ‘legacy’ character and is important to the soap, as the offspring of Jack Branning and Roxy Mitchell.

But, could Amy lose her life in tragic circumstances? Is it almost lights out for the character?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Grant Mitchell returns in Phil’s hour of need

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!