EastEnders: All the Fowlers appearing in the Square for Martin’s funeral – from Vicki to Bex

Martin Fowler’s funeral will air soon after his tragic passing last week in EastEnders, and now multiple Fowlers are appearing to say goodbye.

Sadly, the circumstances of these Fowler appearances will be emotional. This comes as Walford residents pay their respects to the much loved member of their community.

Here’s everyone that is setting foot in the Square for the sad occasion.

Bex is returning to give her dad a good send off (Credit: BBC)

Bex Fowler

Daughter of Martin, Bex is taking a break from her travels to return to Walford for his funeral.

Five years after leaving the soap, Jasmine Armfield will reprise the role for a short stint.

This stint will see Bex try to process everything that’s gone on whilst she’s been jet-setting. And it’s fair to say that a lot has changed during this time. She’s now got a newborn sister, her dad has died, and her mum Sonia was locked up in prison for months…

On her come back to EastEnders, Jasmine shared: “It’s wonderful to be back at EastEnders and to see so many familiar faces. It’s amazing for me to come home, but for Bex, it’s an absolutely devastating time because she’s lost her dad. She’s grown up a lot, having spent the past few years travelling, so we’re going to see a much more mature and grown-up version of Bex this time around.”

Vicki is returning with a new face (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Fowlers returning for funeral: Vicki Fowler

Vicki Fowler hasn’t been seen in Walford in over 20 years. But, she’s about to return to say goodbye to her Uncle Martin.

Scarlett Alice Johnson last played Vicki before leaving the soap in 2004. But, now Vicki’s return will see her recast as Alice Haig takes on the role.

Away from Walford, Vicki’s been living it up in Australia, running a bar with lover Spencer Moon. But, her family is in for a shock when she enters the Square with a new man and family…

Alice Haig said: “I am so excited. I have always watched the show, and I was born in February 1985, so I’m the same age as EastEnders! It’s so cool to be playing a character like Vicki – we think we know her, but a lot has changed. I can’t wait for all the Albert Square drama ahead.”

Vicki’s joined by her family (Credit: BBC)

Vicki’s family

Vicki will arrive back in Walford with a new man – Ross – and his son, Joel.

Sharon and Alfie will be taken aback to see Vicki moved on from Spencer, but it seems she’s serious about this new chap.

The Bill and Holby City actor Alex Walkinshaw will be playing the character of Ross, with newcomer Max Murray playing Joel.

Alex commented: “I am really excited as I’ve had so many friends on EastEnders throughout the years, and I always hear lovely things about it. The show is top draw drama and I can’t wait to get stuck in. Ross is a decent, hardworking family man, he always puts family first, and he is very in love with Vicki, but it’s not always plain sailing.”

Max added: “It’s an absolute privilege and honour to be joining such a wonderful production full of a lovely cast and crew. I’m really looking forward to introducing Joel to EastEnders viewers and telling his story.”

