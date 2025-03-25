EastEnders: All the ‘flaws’ as police strip search Avani for drug possession

Last night in EastEnders (Monday, March 24), the police ran a strip search on Avani after spotting some drugs by her feet.

Lily and Amy weren’t given the same treatment, with the police not believing that Avani didn’t have drugs on her.

Here are all the ‘flaws’ spotted during last night’s EastEnders scenes.

Avani didn’t touch the drugs (Credit: BBC)

1. No fingerprints

When the police spotted the drugs by Avani’s feet, they didn’t believe that she’d hadn’t dropped them.

They then took her down to the station and questioned her over drug possession. But, Avani’s fingerprints weren’t on the drug packet and a test would’ve proved that she hadn’t touched the drugs at all.

And, CCTV would’ve shown exactly what had happened, meaning that a strip search wouldn’t have been necessary.

One fan commented: “Surely they can test for fingerprints [bleep]?? Or CCTV to check the situation??”

Another person added “The police woman’s fingerprints are on the pill packet whereas Avani’s aren’t.”

2. Public space

Another ‘flaw’ spotted by viewers is that Avani, Amy and Lily were in a public space. Without the police having actually seen Avani holding any drugs, the drugs could’ve belonged to anybody.

One viewer took to X and wrote: “A first year law student would get any case the police had against Avani thrown right out. Public venue, 100s walking through, and the girls were just standing there.”

Amy and Lily weren’t searched (Credit: BBC)

3. Amy and Lily weren’t searched

Avani was the only teen out of the three friends who was strip searched. Amy and Lily weren’t.

All three of them were standing by the packet of drugs near the tube station when the police questioned them. Yet, only Avani was subjected to a full search.

One person asked: “Why is Avani the only one that got strip searched???”

Another fan added: “Why did they only search Avani when Amy and Lily were there?? Not going to lie that was out of order only searching one of them!! EastEnders, the drugs were in the middle of the three of the girls…”

4. Jack

Jack realised that his daughter Amy and her friends were at the police station and made sure that Lily and Amy were let off.

However, he was quick to give the other police officers Avani’s name and to OK the search. Some would say out of spite for Ravi…

One person wondered: “Is Jack really gonna leave Avani in there ’cause he doesn’t like Ravi?”

Another person shared: “Authorising a strip search just to make another kid feel degraded/gross is insane [bleep]! Jack literally has a daughter who’s troubled because of his constant neglect, and he still let this happen. The hatred for Ravi and cheating were bad enough, but this? He’s done!!”

