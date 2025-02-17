EastEnders: All the characters at biggest risk of dying in 40th anniversary Queen Vic fire

With a fire about to destroy The Queen Vic in EastEnders, here’s who is at the biggest risk of losing their life in the 40th week.

Many lives are on the line, but here’s who is in the greatest danger.

Will Sonia die? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders 40th fire: 1. Sonia

Sonia is at risk of dying for various reasons. Firstly, Natalie Cassidy is set to leave the soap although it’s unclear exactly how she’ll go.

However, with Sonia going into labour and giving birth inside the burning Queen Vic, her life is definitely on the line. And, to add to this, killer Reiss is on the loose.

And, with Sonia knowing what really happened to Debbie… he’s out to get her. But, what will become of Sonia?

Reiss confronts Bianca (Credit: BBC)

2. Bianca

With Bianca at Honey and Billy’s wedding, she has no idea that Reiss is lurking in Walford.

But, this changes when she heads back to Sonia’s and is confronted by the man himself. She then sets out to make him pay for what he did to her. Reiss has killed before though and is desperate to keep his killer secret safe. So, will he try to silence Bianca?

Bianca is ready to get revenge (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders 40th fire: 3. Reiss

Similarly, with Reiss on the loose, Bianca’s ready to get revenge for him locking her up for months in the lock-up.

Whilst Reiss may be a killer, his own days could be numbered as it’s Bianca vs Reiss in the ultimate showdown. But, could Bianca win and finish Reiss off?

Cindy confronts her attacker (Credit: BBC)

4. Cindy

Cindy is ready to confront her attacker this week, or at least who she believes to have attacked her.

Firing accusations in public during the wedding celebrations at The Vic, Cindy leaves everyone shocked by what she says.

She then grabs a gun and points it at one of the suspects… But, could this backfire on her?

Michelle Collins revealed that Cindy isn’t in the live episode on Thursday, but could this mean that she dies before?

Phil’s loved ones try to help him (Credit: BBC)

5. Phil

Phil recently tried to take his own life and ended up suffering an injury at the garage. He later sat in No.55 with a gun, having hallucinations of the Mitchell house in 1985.

This week, Phil loved ones stage an intervention as they try to get through to him. He believes there’s nothing anyone can do to help him though. Will he end up trying to take his own life again?

Things don’t look good for Martin (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders 40th fire: 6. Martin

Fans have feared that Martin’s days might be numbered for quite a while, especially with those close around him all set to be leaving the soap.

With James Bye ‘removing’ EastEnders from his social media bio, and with Martin having a premature 40th birthday party last year despite being 39, fans fear that he won’t make it to see his actual 40th…

But, could Martin soon meet a tragic end and leave both former lovers Ruby and Stacey to grieve him?

Will Ruby die in the fire? (Credit: BBC)

7. Ruby

With Louisa Lytton due to appear in play, The Girl on the Train, in the coming months, Ruby’s exit from EastEnders looks to be soon.

Martin is currently caught up in a love triangle with Ruby and Stacey, but some fans think he could be forced to choose which woman he saves. Could Ruby end up drawing the short straw and die in the flames?

Lacey is due to go on maternity leave (Credit: BBC)

8. Stacey

Lacey Turner’s Stacey Slater will most likely be off-screen for a little while whilst the actress is on maternity leave.

In a similar idea to a potential Ruby death, could Martin choose Ruby over Stacey and leave his ex to die in the pub? Will Stacey’s life come to an end this week?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as The Queen Vic goes up in flames

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!