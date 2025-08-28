As Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews films final scenes, Jenny exit date ‘revealed’

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews has reportedly finished filming her final scenes as Jenny exits the soap.

The news comes after reports claimed that the character of Jenny Connor had been ‘axed’ after more than 30 years.

After Jenny lost the Rovers and with Daisy having left cobbles, fans had expected the news but were upset nonetheless.

Jenny’s leaving the show (Credit: ITV)

Sally Ann Matthews to exit Coronation Street as Jenny Connor

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Sally Ann Matthews would be leaving the ITV soap as Jenny.

The publication has now shared that Sally filmed her final exit scenes when the news of her ‘axing’ first came out at the start of August.

A source explained: “Sal wanted a lowkey exit.

“She said her goodbyes and has now left Manchester. She was filming her exit when news about her axing first came to light.”

They then added: “She didn’t want a big leaving do or anything and just wanted to leave as quickly as she could. She filmed her final scenes and was gone.”

The Coronation Street star is now said to have moved out of Manchester and to London to be with family.

Her final scenes will air in the coming months (Credit: ITV)

Jenny Connor exit date from Coronation Street ‘revealed’

Coronation Street usually films around 6-8 weeks in advance of scenes being aired on screen.

With Sally being said to have filmed her exit around the start of August, we can expect Jenny’s exit scenes to air as soon as September – October.

But, how could Jenny leave? With Jenny losing the pub, returnee Eva Price is ‘set to takeover.’ With her place on the cobbles already unstable, Jenny’s now setting her sights on George Shuttleworth.

But, with George now helping Christina Boyd arrange a funeral for Dom, Jenny’s not impressed. And, she never has been lucky in love. But, is it one thing after another for Jenny?

Will she wonder whether there’s anything left for her on the Street and pack up her things? Or, will she leave for another reason?

