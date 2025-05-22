Coronation Street star Colson Smith teases exciting new career plans away from the cobbles: ‘I make no secret that I want to be a presenter’

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has revealed his career hopes for the future after bidding farewell to the cobbles after 14 years.

Craig Tinker sadly died last night (Wednesday, May 21), as a result of Mick Michaelis’ attack.

But, Colson’s now looking forward to the new opportunities that await him despite bidding an emotional farewell to the soap.

Craig died yesterday evening (Credit: ITV)

Craig Tinker’s death in Coronation Street

PC Craig Tinker’s life came to an end last night as the swelling to his brain led him to flatline at the hospital.

This came after he had pulled Mick Michaelis over for drunk driving on Monday night (May 20).

Mick was raging after finding out that Kit could be Brody’s dad, and took his anger out on Craig.

Pulling out a baseball bat, Mick whacked Craig over the head with it before leaving him unconscious on the floor.

Maria Connor found Craig bleeding out on the floor with a bad head wound and called for an ambulance.

But sadly, with Kirk Sutherland, Maria, Asha and colleague Jess at the hospital, Craig passed away.

Colson has high hopes (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street star Colson Smith shares fresh career hopes

Now that he’s closed the door behind on Coronation Street after 14 years as Craig on the soap, Colson Smith has now shared his plans for the future.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Colson said: “I’ve always enjoyed working. I make no secret that I want to be a presenter. That’s where my love and passion lies at the moment.

Ever since starting On The Sofa with Jack and Ben, and doing different bits of TV like with The Games and Big Brother etc…, I enjoy being Colson, I enjoy telling stories, and I enjoy holding a show and being direct down the lens to camera.

“I’m looking forward to playing a character that isn’t Craig. I’m looking forward to getting back into acting, and comedy acting, and really being a character and developing something because after 14 years of the same thing, you kind of have a taste for something else.”

He then admitted that there are ‘irons in the fire’ as he has ‘stuff going on’ which he’s excited about despite being in the ‘process of winding down’ from Corrie.

