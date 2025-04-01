As EastEnders star Louisa Lytton ‘confirms’ upcoming Ruby Allen exit, here’s when she’ll leave

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has reportedly confirmed that she has filmed her final scenes for the soap, with Ruby Allen now set to leave. The gangster’s daughter returned to Walford last year, with the shock news that she’d had Martin’s baby in her absence.

With baby Roman suffering from autoimmune hepatitis, Ruby and Martin began to rekindle their romance over the following months. However, his ex, Stacey, had begun to develop feelings for Martin again, and hoped for a reunion of her own.

This came to a head last month, as Stacey admitted her feelings to Martin – just as the Queen Vic collapsed on his head (or leg, as it were). Since then, Ruby has been somewhat unmoored, attempting to arrange a funeral for Martin while also struggling with her own grief and swathes of interfering Slaters.

No surprise that she’s not sticking around, then.

Ruby returned to EastEnders last year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton confirms ‘exit’ from soap

Speaking at a press event attended by The Sun, Louisa confirmed that she has already filmed her last scenes for the soap.

“I left EastEnders a couple of weeks ago,” the tabloid reported her as saying.

“I was only back for six months, to tie in with the 40th and Martin’s exit. It’s always good to come and go and I never see it as a big thing when I leave because I can be back again!”

She revealed that the door has been left open for another return, admitting: “It’s all been left open.”

But when will Louisa’s final scenes air?

Ruby’s on the way out (Credit: BBC)

When will Ruby leave EastEnders?

With soaps being filmed around six to eight weeks ahead of broadcast, Ruby’s exit from the soap is yet to air. However, with Martin’s funeral on the imminent horizon, things are likely to come to a head for Ruby very soon.

The BBC are yet to confirm how, when or if Ruby is leaving the soap, nor whether son Roman will go with her.

Read more: Why EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy hasn’t married long-term fiancé she met on the set of soap

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!