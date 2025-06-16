Are Kat and Alfie really married? EastEnders fans confused as soap couple tie the knot

It was third time lucky for Kat and Alfie Moon on Friday (June 13) as the pair resolved their differences enough to celebrate their wedding day… again. They almost didn’t make it there at all, with Kat calling off the wedding at the last minute.

Alfie was horrified as she told him that she didn’t want to marry him due to the mess he’d made of his conversation with Tommy. By the Alfie stormed off in a huff, it looked as though they were over for good (again).

Thankfully, following a talking to from the likes of Phil and Jean, both Kat and Alfie saw sense. They returned to each other’s side just in time to say ‘I do,’ and celebrate with a joyful party at The Vic.

But between Big Mo playing celebrant, and the wedding initially being a promotional opportunity for a limousine service, some fans were confused. What had just happened?

It almost didn’t happen at all (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans asking ‘are Kat and Alfie even married’ as soap airs wedding scenes

Taking to X in the wake of the chaotic wedding scenes, fans registered their confusion at what had just gone down.

“Wait… are Kat & Alfie even legally married?! I mean, wasn’t it Big Mo playing vicar at the wedding? If that’s true, then is the marriage even real or just classic Walford chaos?” asked one fan.

“I am so confused. I thought Kat and Alfie were just promoting the limo, but they’re all acting like they are due to get married and the Limo isn’t even there??” said another.

“So Kat and Alfie are officially married now, right? I’m still confused with all the talk of fake wedding vs real wedding! And then all of a sudden no wedding!” exclaimed a third.

Are Kat and Alfie legally man and wife? And if not now, when will they finish the job?

Kat and Alfie’s marital bliss doesn’t last (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Kat and Alfie following soap ceremony

After missing their appointment at the registry office, Kat and Alfie are not officially married yet. However, they did make plans to go to make their nuptials official at the wedding office this week. Whether they get there, however, is another matter entirely…

EastEnders spoilers for this week reveal that Kat and Alfie grow distracted when Tommy is involved in an incident involving Joel groping a woman on the tube. Appalled, Kat is desperate to discuss Tommy’s behaviour with Alfie – but she doesn’t feel as though he’s being honest with her when they do sit down to talk.

Things go from bad to worse when he reveals that he needs to visit Spencer in Australia, leaving her all alone with the situation. Will they find the time to tie the knot first?

