All the ‘flaws’ from EastEnders 40th anniversary episode as Martin’s life is at risk

EastEnders aired its 40th anniversary hour-long episode last night (Wednesday, February 19), but fans have spotted some ‘flaws.’

With Martin’s life on the line, it didn’t have to be that way as fans have pointed out. We’ve explored this and other ‘flaws’ that appeared last night.

Martin and Stacey could’ve escaped (Credit: BBC)

1. Martin and Stacey

Martin and Stacey were very close to escaping The Vic, but Stacey told Martin that they couldn’t leave until he’d listen to her confess her feelings to him properly.

He ended up admitting that Stacey was the one for him just as they both got injured once more, with Martin’s legs ending up being crushed. Surely, this conversation could’ve waited until later? Until after they’d escaped?

One fan commented: “If Martin dies, Stacey will have that to live with. He wanted to get them out, and all she wanted to do was stay put and inform him of why she was God’s gift to ex-husbands.”

EastEnders 40th anniversary: 2. Firefighters

Another ‘flaw’ spotted by fans is that the firefighters turned up yet allowed the likes of Grant and Bianca to get into the building.

And, there wasn’t a single firefighter inside the building trying to save those trapped inside, spending time instead ‘securing’ the building.

A fan noted: “Fire Brigade turn up to ‘secure’ The Vic… Grant breaks in (luckily right next to where Sharon is dying) and Bianca manages to break in where the 2 pregnant ones are! All the while, not a single fire officer is seen anywhere near the building, never mind securing it!”

Some of those trapped didn’t seem bothered (Credit: BBC)

3. Sense of danger

Inside The Vic, many punters were trapped under the rubble with the building crumbling before them. And, in the main part of the pub, only Honey seemed to be actually scared about the pub falling apart.

One viewer pointed out: “Have to be honest, last night’s big 40th EastEnders fell a bit flat for me. Some great moments but why was no-one bothered by the pub blowing up? Particularly those inside, the only person who seemed scared was Honey. People having rows in the middle of it just felt silly.”

EastEnders 40th anniversary: 4. Martin to the rescue

Poor Martin acted as a hero inside and helped many people escape the building by holding up a huge piece of rubble so that they could crawl under it.

He was clearly struggling but not one person offered to help him hold the rubble, leaving him to play the hero all by himself.

One fan wondered: “Why did everyone leave Martin holding up that huge piece of rubble? No one offered to help him, and no one even hurried to get out.”

Where were they? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders 40th anniversary: 5. Missing characters

Some iconic characters failed to appear in the 40th episode which was baffling for some fans who had expected to see them. The likes of Kat and Jay were no shows, and even Tracey the Barmaid was ‘missing.’

A viewer asked: “Why hasn’t Kat been in any episodes? Where is Jay? Where is Tracey? Who’s the other death going to be?”

Kathy saved Cindy (Credit: BBC)

6. Kathy saving Cindy

This week, it was revealed that Kathy was Cindy’s attacker at Christmas. And, she admitted that she should’ve finished her off and killed her.

However, despite wanting her dead, Kathy actually bothered to save Cindy and get her outside of The Vic so that she could receive medical care whilst bleeding out. But, this was a huge change of tune from her stance just the day before…

A viewer said: “So if Kathy was the one who whacked Cindy, why did she save her tonight?? Makes no sense.”

7. Baby name

Sonia revealed that she was torn between naming her baby Julia or Toni last night. And, now viewers are being given the chance to choose which of these names she gives to her baby before she gives birth.

But, Toni – albeit spelt differently – was the name of Bianca’s ex and also the guy who groomed Whitney… Surely, Sonia wouldn’t want to give her baby the same name? The name Toni is a nod to the soap’s creator, but it all seems a little odd.

A viewer commented: “But why would Sonia even consider naming her baby Toni when Bianca’s ex (Tony) groomed Whitney?”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

