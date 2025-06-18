All the ‘clues’ that Joel is Zoe Slater’s son in EastEnders

EastEnders has dropped several potential ‘clues’ that Joel Marshall could be returning character Zoe Slater’s son.

Zoe Slater made quite the comeback on Monday night (June 16), as it was revealed that Stacey was helping her out.

Zoe was in quite the state and needed money off Stacey Slater, but does she have more links to Walford than we think? Here are all the ‘clues’ that could point at Zoe being Joel Marshall’s mum.

Joel isn’t a fan of his mum (Credit: BBC)

1. Joel’s description of mum

When sitting down with Tommy Moon, Joel answered Tommy’s questions about his mum. Tommy noticed that he didn’t talk about his family much.

Joel told him that his mum wasn’t in Australia and was a ‘slapper.’ She ran off when he was little, with Ross then moving them to Australia for a fresh start. It is therefore possible that his mum is still in England and is Zoe, with the Slater woman having abandoned him many years ago after her possible relationship with Ross broke down…

2. Joel asking about Tommy’s family

Looking at a photo of Tommy’s family, Joel asked him about his siblings.

Tommy then said he has three sisters as well as his brothers. But, he never mentioned them by name, only mentioning Cherry. He failed to mention Scarlett and Zoe… But, if he had done, could Joel have pieced together that they’re actually related?

3. Zoe’s done something bad

This evening (Wednesday, June 18), Zoe hid from Kat Slater and told Stacey and Alfie that she couldn’t come back to Walford and see her mum as she’d done something really bad that they wouldn’t forgive her for.

It’s obvious Zoe’s in some sort of trouble, and so are Joel, Ross and Vicki. But, could their troubles be linked?

Is Zoe Joel’s mum? (Credit: BBC)

4. ‘You ain’t my mum’

Right before a scene focusing on Zoe tonight, Joel could be seen arguing with Vicki Fowler. He then said ‘you ain’t my mum.’ And, who was in the next scene? Zoe Slater.

We can’t help but noticing that what Joel said was very similar to the iconic ‘you ain’t my mother.’ But, instead of a ‘yes I am,’ the camera switched to a scene with Zoe… Suspicious?

5. Zoe doesn’t want to go to Walford

Zoe admitted that hearing Kat and seeing her face brought up all sorts of emotions for her. But, even so, she couldn’t return back home.

Why? We’re yet to find out. But, what if it’s because she knows her son Joel is there? Is this the reason she can’t go back? Is it because she can’t face seeing her son after all these years?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

