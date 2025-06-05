A reminder of what exactly happened to Kat and Alfie in Redwater… and who’s her secret son

Upcoming weeks on EastEnders will see the third wedding of Alfie Moon and Kat Slater (if they can make it down the aisle that is) two decades and one trip to Redwater after first meeting, many years ago.

With Kat and Alfie’s upcoming nuptials picking up steam and the rumoured return of Zoe Slater looming, all eyes are on Walford’s most iconic lovebirds.

That in mind, many viewers have been remembering their past, and wondering whether Zoe’s return might finally address a certain spin-off cliffhanger from eight years ago.

But what is Redwater, and what might its existence mean for Kat and Alfie?

Kat and Alfie featured in the EastEnders spin-off (Credit: BBC)

What was Kat and Alfie: Redwater?

Kat and Alfie: Redwater was a six episode miniseries focused entirely on the pair. Originally produced by Irish studio RTÉ One and BBC One, it is now available on BritBox, or pay-for-streaming on YouTube.

Its followed the Moons as they travelled to the small Irish town of Redwater, in search of Kat’s estranged son – and Zoe’s twin brother -Luke.

Wait, what?

Kat was in search of her estranged son (Credit: BBC)

What happened in Redwater?

Learning that she had given birth to a son at the same time as Zoe (she’d been unaware, having passed out during child birth), Kat and Alfie travel to Redwater where she believes Luke is now living, along with his adoptive Irish family.

Alfie, meanwhile, begins experiencing hallucinations due to a tumour in his brain. Arriving in Redwater along with a young (and inexplicably blond) Tommy, Kat and Alfie begin unravelling a dark conspiracy… one which directly involves her son, who is now a priest, called Demott, and is apparently killing the local villagers.

Wait, what?!

Confronting her Priest son while at sea, Kat took a dive into the water, where the boat propellor struck her on the head. Alfie, meanwhile, underwent surgery for his tumour, flatlining as the credits rolled on episode six. This cliffhanger left the fates of Kat and Alfie up in the air, both fighting for their lives.

Kat and Alfie were lucky to survive (Credit: BBC)

Is Redwater canon to EastEnders?

Redwater, sadly, never did make it to a second series. Kat and Alfie both subsequently returned to Walford, where they remained tight-lipped about the events which occurred there.

Although the soap did reference their trip with a post card from the coastal Irish town, neither party has ever spoken about what went down there. However, Alfie did speak of having been through a ‘similar situation’ when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023 – an apparent reference to his now-forgotten brain tumour.

Luke/Dermott, however, has been swept under the carpet. Well, who can blame her for wanting to forget about her killer son? Will Zoe’s rumoured return dredge up these ghosts from Kat and Alfie’s past – or will what happened in Redwater stay in Redwater?

