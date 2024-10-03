8 EastEnders spoilers for next week: David returns, Cindy is rattled and Tommy’s behaviour worsens

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, David Wicks makes a return to the Square and is shocked to come face to face with the woman he thought was very much dead.

Elsewhere, Tommy’s behaviour worsens and he is caught stealing from the cafe.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

David is shocked to see Cindy (Credit: BBC)

Eastenders spoilers: 1. David Wicks is back

David returns to Walford to visit daughter Bianca, but he is soon distracted when he gets a shocking blast from the past – Cindy is very much alive!

Later, David and Bianca have some deep conversations.

David and Cindy catch up (Credit: BBC)

2. Cindy is rattled

Cindy hides from David. She tells George why David being back has her rattled and he advises her to front it out.

Later on, Cindy and David catch up, and he, understandably, has a lot of questions.

As the week goes on, Cindy is forced to juggle several tricky situations.

Ian apologises to Anna (Credit: BBC)

3. Ian makes amends with Anna

Bianca reveals that David is back and Ian is horrified.

Later, after previously blaming Anna for Bobby’s departure, Ian decides to make amends with Cindy’s daughter. He tells her that he has big plans for Cindy.

Ian also tells Peter and Lauren that he and Cindy might get married again, but says he fumbled the proposal.

Yolande and Denise have a deep conversation (Credit: BBC)

4. Denise and Yolande have a heart to heart

After hearing about Pastor Clayton, Denise arrives home early.

During a heart to heart, Yolande talks to Denise about the importance of honesty. A guilty Denise opens up in a vague way about the crush at Peggy’s.

With Yolande’s words ringing in her ear, Denise decides she should tell Jack the truth – that it was Chelsea, not Penny, who was responsible for the crush which caused Amy’s injuries. Will she go through with it?

Kat questions Tommy over his actions (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 5. Tommy steals from the cafe

After he lost his job at the betting shop, Kat tells the boys that Alfie has got the manager’s job at the Minute Mart.

However, money continues to be a problem for the Moons and Tommy plans to steal from the cafe. Kathy catches him in the act and later suggests to Kat that she have a stern word with her son.

Kat tries to talk to Tommy, but it doesn’t go well and he physically intimidates her.

Tommy is rude to Kat (Credit: BBC)

6. Tommy’s behaviour worsens

It’s Jay’s 30th birthday and he shows Kat and Phil a video message Lola recorded before she died. But Tommy ruins the mood.

Kat asks Tommy to keep the noise down. Tommy responds by being viciously rude, which shocks Phil.

Later, Kat tries to talk to him again, but things go from bad to worse when Tommy tries to leave and Kat grabs him…

Denise brings Jack and Penny together (Credit:BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 7. Jack struggles with Amy

Overwhelmed by the demands of caring for Amy and running the house, Jack reluctantly agrees that Penny can come over to support Amy.

Amy is soon in better spirits. However, Jack ruins the moment by making a tactless comment which upsets Penny and causes a big row.

After hearing about Jack and Penny’s continuing issues, Denise invites them both to Denzel’s 16th birthday party.

Later, at the Branning house, Jack tells a guilty Denise how grateful he is for everything she has done and he gives a moving speech about how amazing she is.

George and Junior chat (Credit: BBC)

8. Junior talks to George about Cindy

Junior opens up to his dad about his mystery woman, as his feelings for Cindy are weighing heavy on his heart.

He tells his dad that the fling has turned into something more serious.

George is intrigued as Junior tells him he believes the woman feels the same way. Will George figure out who Junior is talking about?

