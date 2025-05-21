7 EastEnders theories on who the new Vic owners could be as soap post pub auction sign ‘clue’ on social media

EastEnders fans have spotted a huge ‘clue’ that could see The Queen Vic get some new owners and the Knights leave the pub.

The BBC soap recently posted on social media, with eagle-eyed fans noticing that an ‘auction’ sign was on The Vic building.

And now fans have started theorising on who could soon buy the pub and find themselves taking over from the Knights behind the bar.

Could Zack buy the pub? (Credit: BBC)

1. Zack

When asked by one user on X “If The Vic does end up being sold, who would you want to buy it/run it?,” one fan replied: “Zack.”

Zack Hudson’s currently feuding with Nicola of the secret that he’s Barney’s biological father and not Teddy.

But, once that’s all resolved (or not), could Zack end up buying The Vic?

EastEnders Vic owners 2. Ravi and Priya

Fans are really hoping that Ravi and Priya have a romantic future together now that Denise chose to be with Jack over Ravi back in February.

And, they’re expecting a bright future for the pair and are hoping that they could join forces to run the pub together.

On X, one person asked: “Is it bad to say Ravi and Priya?” Is buying The Queen Vic in their future?

3. Kat

There was a time when Kat and Alfie found themselves quite at home at The Vic in EastEnders, and now that they’re back together, fans are hoping that they can resume their pub running days.

One viewer shared: “Kat & Alfie back in The Queen Vic, thank you.”

Could it happen once again? We’d love to see it!

New beginnings for Patrick and Yolanda? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Vic owners 4. Patrick and Yolande

Patrick and Yolande are regular punters at The Vic, and after having a really difficult time following Pastor Clayton’s assault, running the pub might just be the fresh start they both need.

With the couple at the heart of the community and much-loved by Square residents, one fan online suggested: “Patrick and Yolande.”

5. Phil

Phil has recently been struggling with his mental health, but after returning to the Square after some time away, he’s started to become more hopeful about the future.

Could his good friend Linda hand over her beloved pub to Phil?

Amongst some other names, one fan suggested: “Max or Phil or give back to Kat & Alfie or whatever.”

EastEnders Vic owners 6. Max

Recently, it was reported that Jake Wood would be reprising his role on the BBC soap as Max Branning.

But, now fans are wondering what the circumstances of his return could be…

After hearing these reports, one fan asked: “Is Max buying The Vic?!” But, is this why he’s coming back to Walford?

Could Suki expand her business empire? (Credit: BBC)

7. Suki

Suki Panesar and her family have already got quite the business empire in and beyond Walford, so it wouldn’t be out of the question for them to buy another property and business.

And one fan thinks she’ll be the perfect fit to takeover the pub, writing: “I want this icon to run The Queen Vic,” sharing a picture of Suki.

Is this the next business in the long list Suki and the Panesars already own?

Read more: EastEnders fans unimpressed as the Queen Vic reopens

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!